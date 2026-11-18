By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI — The Catholic Bishop of Makurdi Diocese, Most Rev. Wilfred Chikpa Anagbe, has described Nigeria’s security situation as troubling and complex, saying the nature of violence and insecurity varies across different parts of the country.

Anagbe spoke in Owerri while highlighting the challenges faced by displaced persons in parts of Nigeria.

He said religious identity was central to some attacks, while other incidents were linked to criminal banditry, land and resource disputes, communal tensions and failures of protection.

“The security situation in Nigeria is complex and varies from place to place. In some incidents, the religious identity of victims is central to the violence; in others, insecurity is also connected with criminal banditry, land and resource disputes, communal tensions and failures of protection.

“We must be courageous enough to name religiously targeted violence where the evidence supports that conclusion, and responsible enough to verify claims before repeating them.

“Accuracy does not weaken our advocacy. It gives it credibility, protects vulnerable people and makes it harder for those responsible for injustice to dismiss the truth,” he said.

The bishop urged public office holders and citizens to place the safety and dignity of Nigerians above party interests, ethnic loyalties and social standing.

He challenged people to reflect on whether political or ethnic affiliations had prevented them from speaking out when others needed protection.

“Standing with persecuted Christians does not require us to turn away from the suffering of others. It asks us to stand firmly with those who are targeted while treating every person with the respect the Gospel demands.

“Let us not allow a person’s political affiliation, ethnic background, wealth, or position in society to determine whose suffering deserves our concern.

“Our different backgrounds and responsibilities should become resources for a common mission: protecting people, pursuing justice, helping families rebuild, and defending the freedom of worship,” Anagbe said.

He noted that behind every report of an attack were families and communities dealing with fear, displacement, loss and uncertainty.

According to him, these include parents worried about their children’s safety, families forced to abandon their homes, communities struggling to rebuild and worshippers uncertain whether their plight is being heard.

Anagbe recalled that he had taken the concerns of affected communities from his Makurdi Diocese to national and international platforms, stressing that public awareness must translate into practical action.

He said efforts should focus on freeing communities from persecution, insecurity, banditry and violence.

“We must listen to the displaced family, the grieving widow, the child whose education has been interrupted, the parish community living under threat and the person who has lost the means to support a household.

“We must not allow repeated reports of violence to make suffering seem ordinary or routine, nor should we reduce the experience of affected communities to statistics or political arguments hinged on the ulterior benefits of security votes.

“Every human life has a dignity that demands our attention, and every credible account of suffering calls for a response marked by compassion, truth and responsible action,” he said.