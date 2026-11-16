Nigeria’s security crisis complex, varies across regions — Bishop Anagbe

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI — The Catholic Bishop of Makurdi Diocese, Most Rev. Wilfred Chikpa Anagbe, has described Nigeria’s security situation as troubling and complex, saying the nature and causes of violence vary across different parts of the country.

Anagbe, who spoke in Owerri while giving an account of the peculiar circumstances of displaced persons in parts of Nigeria, said insecurity in the country was driven by several factors, including religiously targeted violence, criminal banditry, land and resource disputes, communal tensions and failures of protection.

He cautioned against generalising security incidents or making unverified claims, insisting that religiously motivated attacks should be identified where evidence supports such conclusions.

“The security situation in Nigeria is complex and varies from place to place. In some incidents, the religious identity of victims is central to the violence; in others, insecurity is also connected with criminal banditry, land and resource disputes, communal tensions and failures of protection,” he said.

The cleric added: “We must be courageous enough to name religiously targeted violence where the evidence supports that conclusion, and responsible enough to verify claims before repeating them.

“Accuracy does not weaken our advocacy. It gives it credibility, protects vulnerable people and makes it harder for those responsible for injustice to dismiss the truth.”

The bishop urged public office holders and other Nigerians to place the safety and dignity of citizens above political interests, ethnic loyalties and social standing.

He challenged Nigerians to examine whether political affiliations or ethnic differences had prevented them from speaking out against injustice and supporting victims of violence.

“Standing with persecuted Christians does not require us to turn away from the suffering of others. It asks us to stand firmly with those who are targeted while treating every person with the respect the Gospel demands,” he said.

Anagbe warned against allowing political affiliation, ethnic background, wealth or social position to determine whose suffering deserved attention.

He said Nigerians should see their different backgrounds and responsibilities as resources for a common mission of protecting lives, pursuing justice, helping displaced families rebuild and defending freedom of worship.

The bishop further observed that behind every reported attack were individuals and families grappling with fear, displacement, loss and uncertainty.

He cited parents worried about the safety of their children, families forced out of their homes, communities struggling to rebuild and worshippers uncertain whether their plight was receiving adequate attention.

Anagbe recalled that he had taken the plight of affected communities in his Makurdi Diocese to national and international platforms, stressing that drawing attention to their suffering should translate into concrete interventions.

On the way forward, he called for credible and practical action to address persecution, insecurity, banditry and violence across the country.

He urged Nigerians to listen to displaced families, grieving widows, children whose education had been disrupted, threatened parish communities and people who had lost their means of livelihood.

The cleric cautioned against allowing repeated reports of violence to normalise human suffering or reducing the experiences of affected communities to statistics and political arguments driven by vested interests in security votes.

“Every human life has a dignity that demands our attention and every credible account of suffering calls for a response marked by compassion, truth and responsible action,” he said.