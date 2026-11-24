By Elizabeth Adegbesan

Nigeria’s trade surplus fell by 31.44 percent, month-on-month, MoM to $2.03 billion in July from $2.96 billion in June, as decline in exports aggravated the impact of sharp rise in imports.

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, disclosed this in its Monthly Economic Report for July, which showed that the aggregate export fell by 6.85 per cent MoM to $6.31 billion in July, from $6.77 billion in June, while total import rose by 12.25 per cent, MoM to $4.28 billion, up from $3.81 billion in June.

Oil exports maintained dominance in the country’s external trade profile, accounting for 93.11 per cent of total export proceeds, while non-oil exports made up the remaining 6.89 per cent.

Despite the overall drop in aggregate exports, earnings from the oil sector edged up marginally by 1.66 per cent to $5.31 billion, from $5.22 billion in June.

This resilience was driven by a surge in refined petroleum products and gas receipts, which cushioned a notable slump in crude oil sales.

“Specifically, receipts from refined petroleum products rose by 22.56 per cent to $1.31 billion, from $1.07 billion, following the restoration of refinery after the reduction in the operating rate of the residue fluid catalytic cracking (RFCC) unit in the preceding months,” CBN said.

Gas export earnings also posted positive growth, rising by 4.75 per cent to $1.21 billion from $1.15 billion. Conversely, crude oil receipts fell by 6.97 per cent to $2.79 billion, down from $3 billion in June 2026, due to lower terminal outturns.

Within the oil export basket, crude oil still held the largest share at 52.57 per cent, followed by refined petroleum products at 24.65 per cent, and gas products at 22.78 per cent.

On the non-oil front, export performance weakened during the review period. Earnings fell by 7.70 per cent to $0.43 billion in July, compared to $0.46 billion recorded in June.

“Non-oil export earnings declined in July 2026, driven mainly by lower exports of agricultural and mineral products,” CBN noted.

A breakdown of the non-oil sector showed that agricultural products remained the top contributor, accounting for 43.03 per cent of total non-oil proceeds.

Other products followed at 22.46 per cent, semi-manufactured products at 18.28 per cent, minerals at 8.43 per cent, and manufactured products at 7.8 per cent.