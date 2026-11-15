Nigeria’s mission in S/Africa urges calm in row over Ramaphosa spokesman’s remarks

The Nigerian High Commission in South Africa has urged restraint and reconciliation after remarks by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesman, Vincent Magwenya, about Nigeria’s High Commissioner, Mr Femi Fani-Kayode.

The Mission said on its verified X handle that it wants cordial relations between both countries preserved.

The row followed a disruption of the South African Presidency’s YouTube livestream when Fani-Kayode was due to present his letters of credence to Ramaphosa in Tshwane.

The broadcast was restored while Ramaphosa was addressing the ambassadors.

Magwenya had then accused Fani-Kayode of of lying about Ramaphosa intervening in the controversy surrounding his diplomatic credentials.

The Mission said Fani-Kayode, one of the last diplomats to present credentials, complained that his speech had been deliberately omitted.

It said he raised the matter with Ramaphosa, who apologised and assured him all was well.

It said the disagreement should have been handled through diplomatic channels and urged Magwenya to show restraint.

The Mission described Magwenya’s conduct as provocative and diplomatically inappropriate.

It said its post was meant to reject what it called his attempt to portray Fani-Kayode as dishonest and to damage Nigeria’s image.

“To us this matter is closed, but if you wish to escalate it you are welcome to do so and we are up to the task. A word is enough for the wise,” the Mission said.

It commended Ramaphosa for intervening.

“Thankfully your President had the decency and presence of mind to put out the fire and direct you and your state broadcaster to do the right thing. He literally saved the day,” it said.