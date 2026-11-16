Nigeria’s inflation rate drops to 14.06% in October

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

Nigeria’s headline inflation rate declined to 14.06 per cent in October 2026 from 14.63 per cent recorded in September, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said.

The NBS disclosed this in its latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released on Monday, also showing a decline in food inflation to 19.13 per cent in October from 19.59 per cent in the preceding month.

According to the report, headline inflation stood at 18.97 per cent in October 2025, indicating a 4.91 percentage-point decline in the annual rate between October 2025 and October 2026.

The statistics agency, however, reported an increase in the month-on-month headline inflation rate, which rose to 0.43 per cent in October from 0.06 per cent in September.

It explained that the development indicated that the average price level increased at a faster rate in October than in the preceding month.

“In October 2026, the Headline inflation rate stood at 14.06%, down from 14.63% in September 2026 and stood at 18.97% in the same month of the preceding year (October 2025),” the NBS stated.

The report added that the October 2026 headline inflation rate represented a 4.91 percentage-point decline compared with the corresponding period of the previous year.

“On a month-on-month basis, the Headline inflation rate in October 2026 was 0.43%, which was 0.38% higher than the rate recorded in September 2026 (0.06%).

“This means that in October 2026, the rate of increase in the average price level was higher than the rate of increase in the average price level in September 2026,” the agency said.