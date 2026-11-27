Olorunnimbe Mamora, former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Former minister urges graduates to embrace purpose, adaptability, continuous learning

By Adeola Badru

Former Minister of Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora, has said Nigeria’s future depends largely on the mental resilience, character development and sense of purpose of its youths, warning that academic qualifications alone are insufficient to prepare them for the challenges of the modern world.

Mamora said young Nigerians must develop the capacity to navigate economic uncertainties, technological disruptions and changing employment opportunities through adaptability, continuous learning and problem-solving skills.

He spoke while delivering the 18th Convocation Lecture of Ajayi Crowther University (ACU), Oyo, titled, “Youths’ Mental Health and Purpose: Thriving in a Volatile World.”

The former minister challenged graduating students to look beyond the certificates they had earned and prepare for a world where success would increasingly depend on their ability to manage uncertainty, identify opportunities and remain relevant.

He described convocation as a transition into a new phase of life, requiring graduates to demonstrate resilience, discipline, adaptability and a clear sense of purpose.

Mamora identified the growing influence of social media, economic pressures and rapid technological advancement as emerging challenges to the mental wellbeing of young people.

While acknowledging that the internet had expanded access to information and opportunities, he noted that excessive engagement with digital platforms could contribute to loneliness, anxiety and unhealthy comparisons.

He urged graduates not to measure their achievements or personal worth against the lifestyles and apparent successes of others on social media.

“Do not allow social media platforms to become the mirror through which you measure your worth.

“Your value is not determined by the number of people who like your photograph. Stop comparing your backstage with somebody else’s stage,” he said.

On the changing employment landscape, particularly with the emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Mamora said graduates must recognise that education should go beyond acquiring academic qualifications.

He stressed the importance of critical thinking, problem-solving, skills acquisition and continuous learning, noting that adaptability would be essential to remaining relevant in the evolving world of work.

Drawing inspiration from the life of Bishop Samuel Ajayi Crowther, after whom the university was named, Mamora said the cleric’s journey from slavery to becoming a renowned missionary and scholar demonstrated the importance of determination and resilience in overcoming adversity.

He urged the graduates to draw inspiration from Crowther’s life and remain committed to their aspirations despite the challenges they might encounter.

The former minister also challenged young Nigerians to move beyond waiting for paid employment and begin identifying problems in their communities for which they could develop practical solutions.

He said youths should see themselves as contributors to national development, adding that innovation and enterprise could create opportunities for both personal advancement and collective progress.

Addressing substance abuse, Mamora cautioned young people against turning to drugs as a means of escaping life’s pressures.

He described substance dependence as a potential “cage or catastrophic bondage,” urging youths to adopt healthier ways of managing stress and emotional difficulties.

He recommended healthy relationships, regular exercise and adequate rest, while encouraging those experiencing mental health challenges to seek professional support when necessary.

Mamora said protecting mental health was essential to achieving personal goals and making meaningful contributions to society.

At the convocation ceremony, 87 individuals were awarded doctorate degrees in various disciplines.

The university also conferred honorary doctorate degrees on renowned Professor of African History, Toyin Falola, and finance expert, Kayode Falowo, in recognition of their contributions to society.

The ceremony was attended by the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, GCON; the Chancellor, Chief Tunde Afolabi; the Chairman of the Governing Council, Dr Olutoyin Okeowo; and the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ebunoluwa Oduwole.

Other dignitaries present included principal officers of the university, distinguished guests and parents of the graduating students.