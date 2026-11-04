Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs minister appointed Commonwealth CMAG vice-chair

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has been appointed Vice-Chair of the Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group (CMAG), giving the country a leadership role in the organisation’s efforts to uphold democracy, human rights and the rule of law.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the appointment in a statement on Wednesday, saying it was made during the Group’s meeting on the sidelines of the ongoing 28th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM 2026) in St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda.

The meeting brought together leaders and representatives of the 56 Commonwealth member states, with King Charles III, Head of the Commonwealth, also in attendance.

According to the ministry, Odumegwu-Ojukwu’s appointment places Nigeria in a strategic position to contribute to discussions and decisions on democratic governance, institutional accountability and the protection of fundamental rights across member countries.

The Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group, chaired by Malta’s Chris Fearne, is a rotating body of foreign ministers mandated to uphold the organisation’s fundamental political values, including democracy, human rights, good governance and the rule of law.

Established in 1995 under the Millbrook Commonwealth Action Plan, CMAG serves as a mechanism for responding to serious or persistent violations of these shared values by member states.

Its responsibilities include assessing political developments in member countries and recommending appropriate collective action where necessary.

The group initially focused largely on unconstitutional changes of government, particularly military coups.

However, its mandate was expanded by Commonwealth leaders in 2011 to allow more proactive engagement with countries facing threats to democratic governance.

Its areas of concern now include unconstitutional changes to political arrangements, suspension of parliaments, electoral irregularities, restrictions on political participation, interference with judicial independence, human rights violations and restrictions on the media and civil society.

The ministry said the appointment underscored Nigeria’s continued engagement with the Commonwealth and its commitment to promoting dialogue, cooperation and respect for the shared principles of the 56-member organisation.