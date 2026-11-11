Nigeria’s crude oil output drops to 1.51m bpd in October — NUPRC

Nigeria’s crude oil production declined slightly to 1.51 million barrels per day (bpd) in October 2026, from 1.53 million bpd recorded in September, according to data from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

The figure represents a 1.7 per cent month-on-month decline.

Despite the drop, Nigeria maintained crude oil production above its Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) quota of 1.5 million bpd for the sixth consecutive month in 2026.

OPEC data showed that Nigeria produced 1.5 million bpd in August, 1.50 million bpd in July, 1.55 million bpd in June and 1.53 million bpd in May.

When condensates are included, the country’s average daily production stood at 1.68 million barrels in October.

NUPRC data also showed that daily production peaked at 1.79 million barrels during the month, while the lowest output was 1.60 million barrels per day.

The commission attributed the relatively stable production levels in recent months to improved operational stability, production uptime and crude evacuation efficiency.

“The sustained growth recorded in October reflects the continued commitment of operators and industry stakeholders towards improving operational efficiency, maintaining asset integrity, and enhancing production reliability across the Nigerian upstream petroleum sector,” the commission said.

A breakdown of daily average crude oil and condensate production by terminals and streams showed that Forcados recorded the highest output at 318,490 barrels per day, followed by Bonny Terminal with 311,020 bpd.

Qua Iboe Terminal recorded an average production of 173,970 bpd, while Escravos Oil Terminal posted a daily average of 134,670 bpd.

The commission added that Bonga ranked as the fifth-highest producing terminal, recording an average of 106,650 bpd of crude oil and condensate.