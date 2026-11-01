Nigerians, other foreign graduates to get shorter UK work visa from 2027

The United Kingdom, UK has announced plans to retain its two-year post-study work visa for international students graduating from selected universities, partially reversing an earlier decision to reduce the duration of the scheme.

Under the revised policy, graduates of universities with strong immigration compliance records and employment outcomes will continue to qualify for the two-year Graduate visa, while other international graduates will receive 18 months from January 2027.

The UK government disclosed the change in its 2026 Budget, although it has yet to publish the list of qualifying universities or explain how institutions will be assessed.

The policy introduces a two-tier system in which the university attended by an international student could determine how long they can remain in Britain after completing their studies.

“The government will also increase the duration of the Graduate visa to two years for graduates from high compliance universities where there are strong labour market outcomes,” the Budget document said.

The change comes after the government announced plans to reduce the standard Graduate visa from two years to 18 months for bachelor’s and master’s degree holders, effective January 1, 2027. Doctoral graduates will continue to qualify for three years.

The development could affect thousands of African students, particularly Nigerians, who constitute a significant proportion of Britain’s international student population and rely on post-study employment opportunities to gain work experience and recover the cost of their education.

Nigeria was the UK’s third-largest source of sponsored international students in the year ending June 2026, with 26,060 sponsored study visas issued to Nigerian main applicants, behind China and India.

Nigerian nationals also recorded 20,604 approvals under the Graduate route during the period, making them the third-largest nationality group to benefit from the scheme.

The Graduate visa allows eligible international students to work or search for employment in Britain without requiring immediate employer sponsorship. However, the visa cannot be extended, and graduates seeking to remain longer must switch to another

eligible immigration route, such as the Skilled Worker visa.

Students graduating before the end of 2026 can still apply for the existing two-year Graduate visa, while the reduced 18-month duration will apply to applications submitted from January 1, 2027.

hile maintaining opportunities for international graduates and professionals considered valuable to the country’s labour market.

Vanguard News