Nigerians debate how much money is enough for Detty December

Nigerians have taken to social media to debate how much money is enough to enjoy Detty December, with proposed budgets ranging from ₦50,000 to ₦15 million.

The discussion began after financial services company Cowrywise asked Nigerians how much they considered a reasonable budget for the festive season in a post on X.

The question generated different reactions, reflecting varying expectations and spending plans for the December festivities.

While some users suggested modest amounts, others indicated that enjoying the season could require millions of naira.

One X user, Ernest Onah, said ₦50,000 would be enough for him, prompting Cowrywise to question whether he planned to stay indoors throughout the festivities.

How much money is a reasonable budget for Detty December? November 4, 2026

Another user, Farouk Umar, proposed a budget of ₦1 million, while Philip Stanislaus suggested ₦500,000 and was asked to explain how he arrived at the figure.

At the higher end, another respondent, identified as Great~MUHD, suggested ₦15 million as a reasonable amount for Detty December.

However, some users appeared less interested in spending money on the festivities. One respondent, VictorBen, jokingly said he would rather spend ₦3 million buying a MacBook and sleeping throughout December.

Detty December has become a popular expression for Nigeria’s end-of-year entertainment season, characterised by concerts, nightlife, parties, travel, social gatherings and other festive activities.

The period, particularly in Lagos, attracts Nigerians in the diaspora and international visitors, while entertainment venues, hospitality businesses and event organisers often experience increased activity.

However, the latest debate highlights the different financial expectations surrounding the season, as Nigerians weigh the cost of entertainment and social activities against their personal budgets.

Vanguard News