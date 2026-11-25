A 26 year old Nigerian woman, Ayotomiwa Chelsea Omotosho, has been found dead in Canada, days after returning home from work, leaving her family and members of the Nigerian community seeking answers about the circumstances surrounding her death.

Chelsea, a graduate of Humber College, was reportedly found lifeless on Thursday, November 19, 2026, after returning from work the previous day.

According to a fundraising appeal launched by friends and members of the Nigerian community in Canada, the cause of her death remains unknown.

“On Wednesday, November 18, 2026, Chelsea returned home from work, just as she had on countless other days. Tragically, on Thursday, November 19, she was found lifeless. At this time, the cause of her death remains unknown,” the appeal stated.

Chelsea moved from Nigeria to Canada in May 2024 to study Media Management at Humber College. She graduated in November 2025 and later secured employment in the healthcare sector at The Residence on Yonge.

She was also an active member of the MOLC Choir, where she became known within the Nigerian community in Canada.

Friends described her as a warm and dedicated young woman, saying her sudden death had left those who knew her devastated.

The youngest of four children, Chelsea is survived by her parents and siblings in Nigeria, who are now mourning her loss from thousands of kilometres away.

Her family, alongside members of the Nigerian community in Canada, is making arrangements for a memorial service and burial in the country.

The fundraising appeal said her loved ones were still seeking answers about what led to her death as they prepare to lay her to rest.