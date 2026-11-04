Nigerian-trained lawyer Akande elected ICJ judge

Nigerian-trained international lawyer, Professor Dapo Akande, has been elected a judge of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), following a vote by the United Nations General Assembly and Security Council.

Akande, a Professor of Public International Law at the University of Oxford, will serve a nine-year term at the UN’s principal judicial organ, which adjudicates legal disputes between states and gives advisory opinions on international legal questions.

His election marks the return of a United Kingdom judge to the court after a nine-year absence, according to a statement issued by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office on Tuesday.

The British government said Akande secured the support of a majority of UN member states in what it described as a closely contested election.

It said his candidacy was backed by the Prime Minister, ministers and British diplomats across the world.

Reacting to the development, Prime Minister Andy Burnham said Akande’s election demonstrated the UK’s commitment to international law and its role in global affairs.

“This election is a clear signal to our partners that the UK is back on the world stage and ready to play our part in ensuring global stability and upholding the rule of law,” Burnham said.

He added that Akande would bring integrity, legal rigour and independent expertise to the court.

In his reaction, Akande said he was honoured by the confidence reposed in him by UN member states and pledged to discharge his responsibilities independently and impartially.

“I pledge to serve with independence and to deciding cases on the basis of a faithful and impartial application of the law,” he said, adding that he looked forward to contributing to the court’s work in resolving disputes through peaceful means.

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband also congratulated Akande, expressing confidence that his legal expertise, independence and commitment to international law would make him an asset to the court and the international community.

According to the statement, Akande is a Fellow of All Souls College, Oxford, and an elected member of the UN International Law Commission.

Originally qualified as a lawyer in Nigeria, he has nearly three decades of experience as an international law scholar and practitioner.

He has served as counsel, adviser and expert in cases before international courts and tribunals, including the ICJ.

As an independent practitioner, Akande has also advised governments from countries across the five UN regional groups, as well as international organisations, including the United Nations and the African Union.

Akande studied at the University of Oxford, the London School of Economics and Obafemi Awolowo University.

The ICJ is responsible for settling legal disputes submitted to it by states and providing advisory opinions on legal questions referred to it by authorised UN bodies.

Vanguard Newspaper