Nigerian teenager, Fawaz jailed four years for attempting to steal Porsche in London

A 19-year-old Nigerian teenager, Fawaz Oyedeji, has been sentenced to four years in prison in the United Kingdom for attempting to steal a £72,500 Porsche Cayenne using an imitation firearm.

Oyedeji, who is from Greenwich, London, posed as a prospective buyer after responding to an online advertisement for the luxury sports utility vehicle.

He arranged to meet the seller at the victim’s home in Southwark on Tuesday, March 18, to inspect the vehicle.

After the victim showed him around the Porsche, the pair entered the front seats to discuss the sale. Oyedeji then produced what appeared to be a firearm, pointed it at the seller and demanded the car keys.

However, the victim resisted and fought back, forcing Oyedeji to abandon the attempt and flee from the scene.

The police were subsequently alerted and launched an investigation into the incident.

Detectives traced the phone used to arrange the vehicle inspection to Oyedeji, establishing that it had been in the vicinity of both his home address and the scene of the attempted robbery.

Investigators also obtained CCTV footage showing his movements shortly before and after the incident. Clothing matching what the suspect wore during the attempted robbery was also recovered by officers.

Oyedeji was arrested at his home on Leonard Robbins Path within 38 hours of the offence.

A jury at the Inner London Crown Court found him guilty after just 26 minutes of deliberation on Wednesday, November 4.

He was subsequently sentenced to four years’ imprisonment.

Detective Constable Alex Long, who led the investigation, praised the victim for resisting the armed robbery and cooperating with investigators.

“The victim showed immense courage by refusing to hand over his keys despite being threatened with what appeared to be a genuine firearm,” Long said.

He added that CCTV footage, digital records and forensic evidence helped detectives build a strong case that secured Oyedeji’s conviction.

The detective also urged people buying or selling vehicles privately to take necessary precautions, advising them to leave if a transaction appeared suspicious and call emergency services when necessary.

Vanguard News