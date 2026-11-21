By Ayo Taiwo

As organisations increasingly rely on cloud technology to deliver essential services, Nigerian researcher Adebimpe Babsalaam has proposed an integrated framework to help businesses prevent service disruptions and improve data recovery across multiple cloud platforms.

In a research paper titled “Designing Resilient Multi-Cloud Architectures Through Fault-Tolerant Systems, Automated Failover and Disaster Recovery Optimisation,” published in the International Journal of Computer and Artificial Intelligence, Babsalaam examines how organisations can maintain digital services when cloud infrastructure, networks or entire regions experience failures.

She argues that using multiple cloud providers does not automatically guarantee protection against disruptions, as different platforms may still share critical network, storage and database dependencies.

The proposed framework combines fault-tolerant infrastructure, predictive failure analysis, automated failover and disaster recovery to minimise downtime and protect critical business operations.

According to the study, the architecture distributes applications, databases and storage services across multiple cloud providers and geographically separated regions. It also uses monitoring systems to detect infrastructure problems and redirect users to functioning services.

Babsalaam identifies two deployment approaches: active-active, where multiple cloud environments handle traffic simultaneously, and active-passive, where a secondary environment remains on standby until the primary system fails.

The study recommends selecting an approach based on the importance of the application, performance requirements and acceptable downtime.

It also proposes using predictive models, including machine learning techniques, to identify warning signs of potential infrastructure failures before they develop into major outages.

However, Babsalaam notes that predicting a failure is not enough if recovery systems are not properly prepared.

A system may successfully forecast an outage but still leave users without access to services if backup infrastructure is unavailable, replicated data is outdated or recovery processes are too slow.

The framework therefore combines predictive warnings with automated responses, including activating standby infrastructure, redirecting network traffic and restoring data.

It also recommends safeguards to prevent unnecessary failovers, conflicting database records and situations where multiple systems mistakenly operate as the primary service.

The research further highlights the importance of recovery time objectives (RTO), which define how quickly services must be restored, and recovery point objectives (RPO), which determine how much data an organisation can afford to lose.

According to the paper, organisations must balance these requirements against infrastructure costs, network performance and data replication needs.

The proposed framework is designed for sectors such as banking, healthcare, manufacturing and public administration, where prolonged digital service interruptions can affect business operations and access to essential services.

Babsalaam also recommends regular disaster recovery testing, continuous infrastructure monitoring, clear application dependency mapping and security controls governing automated recovery decisions.

The study acknowledges that controlled testing may not capture every real-world disruption, particularly simultaneous cloud provider failures and unexpected infrastructure dependencies. It therefore calls for further production-based studies to assess the framework’s operational and economic performance.

The research concludes that reliable multi-cloud infrastructure depends not simply on using multiple providers, but on ensuring that fault detection, data protection, automated recovery and service restoration work together.