Dele Sobowale

“War is nothing more than the continuation of politics by other means” – Karl von Clausewitz, 1780-1831

The Prussian General and military theorist could not have had Nigeria in mind when he wrote several books on politics and war because Nigeria did not exist then. But, some of his theories, which are still required reading in military academies worldwide, apply to the Nigerian political situation at the moment. Several Nigerian leading scholars have argued, with a great deal of conviction, that our country’s progress has been retarded by lack of institutions. That may be so. But, the nation is drifting towards war in January precisely because the most important institutions governing elections and which are supposed to be the guard-rails of democracy don’t appear to be doing their job. The institutions I have in mind are INEC, police, DSS, EFCC and the judiciary. No ranking is implied in the listing.

THE FIRST SHALL BE THE LAST– JUDICIARY

“We must not regard political consequences, how formidable so ever they might be. If rebellion was certain consequence, we are bound to say: ‘Fiat Justitia caelum’ (Latin), meaning, ‘Let justice be done even if the world perishes’” – Lord Mansfield, VANGUARD BOOK OF QUOTATIONS, VBQ, p 112.

One Federal High Court, FHC, Justice (name withheld), will serve proxy for what the Nigerian judiciary has become – even before retired Supreme Court Justice Augie informed us that the Nigerian court has become a cash and carry outfit. My Lord of the FHC has delivered at least two judgments which defy basic rules of justice. First, he made a pronouncement on a matter already before the Court of Appeal; and was roundly reprimanded. Second, he again made a contrary ruling on a matter on which another FHC had already given judgment. How else does one explain all these shenanigans on the Federal bench other than recalling what late Chief MKO Abiola once said: “No one stands all day in the rain for nothing.” The jurist knew in advance that his conduct would be publicly condemned. Yet, he went ahead with the breach of court processes each time. Furthermore, while the Justice, who has acquired notoriety, whether deserved or not, is not the only one on the bench pronouncing hair-raising verdicts concerning election issues – while the National Judicial Council, NJC, headed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, apparently has done nothing to restrain rampant disregard for established court processes.

My colleague, Tony Iredia, summarized the situation last week in his must read column – Nigeria Today: “The other day, a respected retired justice of the Supreme Court asserted that our judiciary now operates like market stalls. Courts of coordinate jurisdiction have continued to give conflicting decisions in breach of warnings by the Chief Justice of the Federation.. In addition to this situation which greatly confuses our people, it has become the norm for parties to a case, to both claim to have won the case.”

Iredia has highlighted at least two issues which will render the judiciary a danger to Nigeria in 2027; and why losers might not go to court. First is economic. The market is a transactional institution – unlike what a court of justice should not be. If, as has been asserted, without refutation, Nigerian courts should be classified with Jankara, Monday Market, Utarko, Fegge or Ariara markets, it will serve no purpose for other political parties to go there. Markets sell scarce commodities to the highest bidder. The ruling party can outspend all the other political parties put together; and still have funds left to take the campaign committee to Umrah next year. Going to court will amount to a waste of time and money – which they don’t even have.

Second, with the fairness of the judiciary now in question, of what use are the various roles assigned to the Third Estate of the Realm by the Constitution and electoral laws when the verdicts of cases have already been written by the highest bidder?

I undertook a short exercise before writing this article. All the reported judgments by courts, in connection with political parties were tabulated. An astonishing 78 per cent went against opposition parties. Are these signs of things to come?

INEC: DOUBTFUL PREPAREDNESS AND QUESTIONABLE IMPARTIALITY

“Will the elections hold?” – Suleiman A Suleiman, Daily Trust, November 9, 2026.

Suleiman asked a question in that article; which should be concerning to every Nigerian. The consequences of the 2027 elections not holding or postponed are too calamitous to be contemplated. Yet, we must learn from a conqueror during the 19th century, Napoleon Bonaparte, 1769-1821, whose instruction to his commanders was: “Bring me the bad news quickly; the good news can wait.” Suleiman has brought us the bad news early in time for us to start thinking about how to manage a potential crisis before it transforms into a national disaster. Nigeria’s unity, always fragile, has never been more severely tested than now – a time when distrust is national and violence prevalent everywhere. Our country is like a room in which inflammable materials are stored – waiting for somebody to inadvertently or deliberately toss fire.

Right now, the single most potent match stick in the nation is the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC. To begin with, most people strongly doubt its independence or impartiality. “He who pays the piper dictates the tune” is an adage to which most Nigerians subscribe; and which they readily apply to INEC. The Commission has not done everything to dispel the suspicion of partisanship. Many people were surprised when INEC informed a court that it has no record of the certificates submitted by a presidential contender in 2023 and contesting again in 2027. Was it the truth or pre-meditated obstruction of justice? Either way, it stinks.

Suleiman, however, provided evidence which should frighten those who still care about Nigeria’s unity. I am one. One, he pointed out to us that the preliminary register of voters displayed by INEC in October, with promise to publish a final register of voters on December 15, 2026 have raised “a thousand and one legal problems with this release because nearly everything INEC says in this release is not only a direct violation of the Electoral Act 2026, but puts the entire election into a legal peril. By publishing the preliminary voters’ register on October 26, and promising to release the certified copy of the register on December 15, INEC has already breached the law twice.”

Let us pause here and consider the implications of what Suleiman has told us. He cited the Sections of the Electoral Act 2026 to support his assertions. The Chairman of INEC, Professor Joash Amupitan, SAN, does not need anybody to interpret the words of an Electoral Act to him. The obvious and troubling questions are: Why is he running INEC like a lawless organization? Is he aware of the repercussions of INEC conducting elections which are in breach of the law? Why is he doing it?

Free and fair elections don’t occur by accident. The entire world witnessed three recently – Brazil, Israel and the USA. Brazilians re-elected the incumbent government; Israelis rejected Benjamin Netanyahu and Americans delivered a dirty slap in the face to President Trump. The three elections have one thing in common – an impartial, incorruptible and well-prepared electoral body. Nobody went to court; because the umpire was truly independent. By contrast, INEC is exhibiting all the traits of the Nigerian Factor. Like a crooked referee, certain to award a penalty where none is earned, INEC had made a lot of decisions which negatively impacted opposition parties and not one against the APC; now it might be deliberately obstructing justice.

Meanwhile, the voters’ register released has exposed the Commission’s lack of integrity. Only a fool would believe that only the few names detected at first glance to have been cloned have bloated the register. When politicians whose states’ populations are less than 5 million – mostly people under 15 – boast of delivering 4 million votes, INEC should be aware that the votes have been counted in November 2026. More to the point; why is INEC reluctant to release the names of the criminals within its ranks who inflated the register? Are they “our boys” planted as moles to subvert the results if they turn out to be unfavourable? Hungry individuals who steal goats or phones are named and shamed. Those plotting to steal an election and the entire nation are shielded from the public.

INEC, except under late Professor Humphery Nwosu, who conducted the June 12, 1993 elections, has developed an unenviable reputation. Amupitan took over from a predecessor who was openly insulted after the 2023 elections. That was bad enough. I don’t condone violence any time, any place or against anybody. But, it is significant that this is the first time the Chairman of INEC would be mobbed long before the elections.

What will happen after?

· To be continued

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