Nigerian pilgrims visit fortress where John the Baptist was martyred, pray for Nigeria

By Jimoh Babatunde

More than 40 Nigerian Christian pilgrims led by Aeroport Travels & Tours Ltd. have visited Mukawir, an ancient fortress in Jordan associated with the imprisonment and execution of John the Baptist, offering prayers for courage, steadfast faith and righteous leadership in Nigeria.

The delegation, led by Dr Oludayo Taiwo Gideon, Group Managing Director of Aeroport Group, arrived at Queen Alia International Airport, Amman, in the early hours of Tuesday after departing Lagos on Monday.

The pilgrims visited Mukawir following an earlier excursion to Mount Nebo, combining spiritual reflection with historical and cultural tourism.

Mukawir, historically known as Machaerus, is traditionally identified as the location where John the Baptist was imprisoned and executed under Herod Antipas, as recounted in the biblical books of Matthew 14 and Mark 6.

Speaking at the historic site, Gideon said the visit was deliberately included in the pilgrimage itinerary to remind participants of the courage and unwavering conviction required to uphold their faith.

He said the pilgrims prayed for spiritual strength, steadfast faith, divine protection and the grace to remain committed to their Christian beliefs despite life’s challenges.

“John the Baptist did not compromise the truth, even when it cost him his life. At Mukawir, we prayed for spiritual strength, for steadfast faith, for divine protection, and for the grace to remain committed to our Christian beliefs despite life’s challenges. We also prayed for Nigeria, for righteous leadership, for justice, for peace, and for divine intervention in the affairs of our country,” he said.

The prayers also focused on families, national peace, justice and the need for leaders committed to integrity and good governance.

Describing Mukawir as a place of sober reflection, Gideon said the experience held important lessons for Nigeria, particularly the need for citizens and leaders to stand for truth and righteousness without fear or favour.

“Nigeria needs men and women like John, who will speak truth, stand for righteousness, and not bow to fear or favour. That was our prayer for our nation,” he added.

He noted that visits to biblical locations enabled pilgrims to appreciate the geographical and historical settings of events recorded in the Scriptures and translate their lessons into personal and collective spiritual commitments.

The delegation also visited a mosaic museum and an artefact shop, where members explored Jordan’s artistic and cultural heritage, including its traditional mosaic craftsmanship, while purchasing locally made souvenirs and other items.

Gideon said the cultural excursion demonstrated the economic and heritage-preservation opportunities associated with religious pilgrimage beyond visits to sacred sites.

“Pilgrimage is not only spiritual, it is also cultural and economic. When we visit the mosaic museum, when we buy from local artisans, when we interact with host communities, we are supporting heritage preservation and local livelihoods. That is the beauty of faith-based tourism. It blesses both the pilgrim and the host,” he said.

The pilgrimage, coordinated by Aeroport Travels in collaboration with local tour guides and international partners, will continue with visits to other significant biblical destinations in Jordan.