Nigerian newspapers review: Tinubu’s 5-year defence plan to end insecurity ready — APC-PCC

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council disclosing that President Bola Tinubu’s proposed Five-Year Strategic Defence Operations Plan is ready and describing it as a major step towards tackling insecurity across the country.

Another headline states that Nigeria’s cassava processing industry is facing a deepening crisis as imports of cassava starch surged by 13.293 per cent in five years, leaving local factories struggling, farmers counting their losses and processors operating at low 15 per cent of their installed capacity.

Vanguard also reports that the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has condemned the arrest, detention and prosecution of Daniel Ojukwu, an investigative journalist with the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), demanding his immediate release on bail.

Moving to another newspaper, The Guardian’s lead story notes that more than a decade after their concession licenses officially expired, terminal operators remain in control of Nigeria’s ports; and with renewal decisions delayed and performance audits unpublished despite the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) Act rules, the country risks lost revenue, weakened investor confidence, and a deeper infrastructure crisis.

The Punch’s lead headline states that according to multiple parliamentary officials, the National Assembly may forward the state police bill to President Bola Tinubu for assent on or before Friday.

Lastly, The Nation reports that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have clashed after the latter accused the former of excessive spending and priotising campaign over serious issues of governance.

Vanguard News