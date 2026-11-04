Nigerian newspapers review: [State Police] Tinubu scales constitutional hurdles

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with President Bola Tinubu getting ready to receive the State Police Bill from the National Assembly for assent after 28 state houses of assembly approved it.

Another headline features the Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), Omoboyede Olusanya, calling for a shift from measuring Nigeria’s economic progress by headline growth figures to delivering tangible improvements in jobs, incomes, productivity and living standards.

Vanguard also reports that former Vice President and African Democratic Congress presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has locked horns with the Department of State Services (DSS) over claims that the agency plans to disrupt the ADC’s rally in Sokoto.

Moving to another newspaper, The Guardian leads with the opposition political parties raising concerns over growing restrictions on campaign activities, alleged intimidation and political violence ahead of the 2027 general elections, with the African Action Congress (AAC) urging opposition forces to consider a collective boycott if the Federal Government and security agencies fail to guarantee their safety.

The Punch leads with the ADC keeping the venue of its presidential campaign rally in Sokoto State secret ahead of Wednesday’s kickoff, citing security concerns amid allegations of attempts to disrupt the event.

Lastly, The Nation reports that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has uncovered an illegal oil refinery allegedly operated by Chinese nationals in Ogere, Ogun State.

Vanguard News