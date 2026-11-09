Nigerian newspapers review: [INEC in Eye of the Storm] Electoral body battles to clean voters’ register — Investigation 

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with an investigation on how the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) faces test of integrity in cleaning up the voters’ register said to contain duplications and other discrepancies.

Another headline features the African Democratic Congress (ADC) telling the governing party, All Progressives Congress (APC), to test its popularity at the polls instead of using courts.

Vanguard also reports that the governorship candidates of the ADC, APC, Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos have presented their proposals for addressing some of the state’s major challenges, including housing, transportation and healthcare, ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

Moving to another newspaper, The Guardian reports that Nigeria’s electricity crisis could deepen as the dry season sets in, threatening to reverse the modest gains recorded during the rainy season and exposing the country’s persistent generation shortfall, mounting debts to power producers and gas suppliers, and failures across the electricity value chain.

The Punch leads with experts saying, ahead of the 2027 general elections, that Artificial Intelligence could help the Independent National Electoral Commission detect duplicate voter registrations and strengthen the integrity of the voters’ register.

Lastly, The Nation leads with the APC’s Presidential Campaign Council saying President Bola Tinubu would next month inaugurate rail networks that will link Kaduna, Kano and Katsina to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Vanguard News