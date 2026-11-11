Nigerian newspapers review: [APC] Security of lives, property to top Tinubu’s 2nd term agenda

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In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the All Progressives Presidential Campaign Council saying President Bola Tinubu would pay priority attention to the protection of lives and property if he wins the forthcoming presidential election on January 16, 2027.

Another headline features the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) saying it is monitoring the decline in international crude oil prices to ensure that the reduction is reflected in petrol prices at filling stations across Nigeria.

Vanguard also reports that former President Olusegun Obasanjo revealed that he rejected an offer of political asylum from the United States despite being warned that he would be arrested if he returned to Nigeria under the late military Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha.

Moving to another newspaper, The Guardian leads with concerns about killings in Nigeria attracting renewed international attention, with the United States Congress set to hold another hearing on attacks against Christian communities and security challenges in the Middle Belt, as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) reports that nearly 64,000 Nigerians have fled to neighbouring Niger this year.

The Punch leads with the National Peace Committee headed by the former military Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd), saying 26 states and the Federal Capital Territory recorded 109 breaches of the National Peace Accord over 10 weeks of monitoring, raising concerns about potential threats to peaceful campaigns and the 2027 general elections.

Lastly, The Nation reports that President Tinubu has unveiled his 2027 election campaign manifesto titled “From Reform to Prosperity” on which he is seeking re-election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Vanguard News