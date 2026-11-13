Nigerian newspapers review: [2027] NASS condemns electoral violence nationwide 

A victim of political thugs’ attack in Lagos on Thursday, November 12, 20206.

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the National Assembly condemning nationwide violence linked to the 2027 general elections.

Another headline features President Bola Tinubu begging voters in Edo State during a campaign rally to re-elect him so he could complete ongoing projects.

Vanguard also reports that ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has begun deploying non-sensitive materials nationwide.

Moving to another newspaper, The Guardian reports that violence threatens credible polls in 2027 as the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) trade blame over an attack during a town hall meeting organised for NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in Lagos.

The Punch leads with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) fixing November 28, 2026, for a nationwide mock accreditation and voting exercise ahead of the 2027 general elections to test upgrades to its Bimodal Voter Accreditation System and electronic results transmission.

Lastly, Daily Trust reports that bread makers have lamented the high cost of borrowing and rising operating expenses, warning that the combination of expensive credit, energy costs and increasing prices of production inputs is threatening the survival of bakeries across the country.

Vanguard News