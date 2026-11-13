Nigerian Navy releases 2026 Batch 39 recruitment shortlist [how to check]

By Adegboyega Adeleye

The Nigerian Navy has released the shortlist of successful applicants for its 2026 Batch 39 recruitment into the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School and scheduled the recruitment examination for November 21.

The Navy announced this in a statement issued on Friday by the Director of Naval Information, Navy Captain Abi Folorunsho.

“The Nigerian Navy wishes to inform the general public and all applicants for the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School Batch 39 Recruitment Exercise that the shortlist of successful applicants has been uploaded to the Nigerian Navy Recruitment Portal,” the statement said.

Applicants were advised to check their names and assigned examination centres on the Navy’s recruitment portal at joinnigeriannavy.navy.mil.ng.

The examination will hold on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at designated centres across the country.

Shortlisted candidates are expected to report to their assigned centres by 7:00 a.m., according to the announcement.

Candidates are to bring a printout of their application form, a printout of their biodata page, one coloured passport photograph, a 2B pencil, an eraser and two photocards.

The Navy urged applicants to confirm their examination centres on the portal ahead of the exercise.

Vanguard News