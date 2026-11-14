Nigerian Mission hits back at Magwenya, insists Ramaphosa intervened

Fani-Kayode

The Nigerian High Commission in South Africa has renewed its defence of newly accredited High Commissioner, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, insisting that President Cyril Ramaphosa personally intervened in the controversy surrounding the presentation of his diplomatic credentials.

The mission was responding to South African Presidency spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, who accused Fani-Kayode of lying about Ramaphosa’s intervention following a disagreement over the omission of his address during Friday’s credentials presentation ceremony in Tshwane.

In a strongly worded statement posted on X, the Nigerian High Commission accused Magwenya of making provocative and undiplomatic remarks, warning that his comments could undermine diplomatic relations between both countries.

The commission said Magwenya had accused Fani-Kayode of lying and disgracing Nigeria barely hours after the envoy presented his letters of credence to the South African President.

“You are the disgrace and no-one else. Outside of that your insolence and ignorance knows no bounds. You are bringing your nation into disrepute and wilfully and purposely burning the bridge of peace and reconciliation. That is a matter of concern to us,” the mission said.

The controversy followed the apparent disruption of the South African Presidency’s YouTube livestream around the time Fani-Kayode was due to present his letters of credence to Ramaphosa.

The broadcast subsequently resumed when the South African President was addressing the ambassadors.

Fani-Kayode, who was the last diplomat to present his credentials, had expressed displeasure over the omission of his address from the ceremony.

He said he subsequently spoke with Ramaphosa, who apologised and assured him that everything was fine.

However, Magwenya disputed the Nigerian envoy’s account, prompting the Nigerian mission to insist that the South African President intervened to resolve the disagreement.

The commission also recalled an earlier controversy in which Magwenya reportedly described concerns expressed by President Bola Tinubu and Ghanaian President John Mahama over xenophobia and Afrophobia in South Africa as fake news.

It said Nigeria had ignored the earlier remarks but questioned why Magwenya would publicly describe its newly accredited envoy as a liar.

“Did you really expect him to simply stomach your ill manners and keep quiet? If so you have misunderstood the character and nature of the Nigerian. We cannot be easily cowed,” the statement added.

The mission further disclosed that several people, including newly accredited ambassadors from other countries, witnessed the proceedings and expressed displeasure over what transpired.

It also claimed to possess a full video recording of the proceedings after the official photographs were taken, adding that it could release the footage if authorised to do so.

Defending Ramaphosa’s handling of the disagreement, the commission said the South African President personally stepped in to resolve the matter and directed the relevant officials and state broadcaster to address the situation.

“Thankfully your President had the decency and presence of mind to put out the fire and direct you and your state broadcaster to do the right thing. He literally saved the day,” it said.

The Nigerian High Commission urged Magwenya to exercise restraint and allow diplomatic channels to resolve the disagreement, stressing that Nigeria remained interested in preserving cordial relations between both countries.

It, however, warned against further escalation of the controversy.

“To us this matter is closed but if you wish to escalate it you are welcome to do so and we are up to the task. A word is enough for the wise,” the commission declared.