Nigerian army restores official X account

The Nigerian Army has announced the full restoration of its official X account, @HQNigerianArmy, following an attempted cyber breach in August.

The Army disclosed this in a post on its X handle on Sunday, saying the account was back under its exclusive official management.

“This account is fully restored and back under the official management of the Nigerian Army. We appreciate your patience and understanding,” the post read.

The restoration brings to an end a recovery process that began after the Army detected attempts to gain unauthorised access to the account on August 29, 2026, at about 5pm.

The Army had subsequently worked to secure and recover the account following the incident.