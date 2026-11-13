Nigeria XI vs Tanzania: Lookman, Akor lead Super Eagles attack

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, defender Calvin Bassey and forward Ademola Lookman are among the players expected to feature in Nigeria’s starting line-up for their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Tanzania.

The official line-up also includes Benjamin Fredrick, Ola Aina, Abdullahi Bewene, Wilfred Ndidi, Alhassan Yusuf, Tochukwu Nnadi, Alex Iwobi and Akor Adams.

Nigeria’s expected starting XI vs Tanzania

Stanley Nwabali Calvin Bassey Benjamin Fredrick Ola Aina Abdullahi Bewene Wilfred Ndidi Alhassan Yusuf Tochukwu Nnadi Alex Iwobi Ademola Lookman Akor Adams

Head coach Éric Chelle will be looking to guide Nigeria to victory as the three-time African champions seek to strengthen their chances of qualifying for the tournament.

Nigeria head into the encounter under pressure following their disappointing 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau in September, having previously opened their campaign with a 2-1 victory over Madagascar.

The Super Eagles currently occupy second place in Group L with three points, while Guinea-Bissau lead with seven points.

Nigeria will be without star striker Victor Osimhen, who is sidelined by a knee injury, leaving Lookman and Adams among the attacking options expected to shoulder the responsibility.

Chelle will be keen to secure maximum points against Tanzania as Nigeria continue their qualification campaign. The return fixture is scheduled for November 17 in Zanzibar.

Vanguard News