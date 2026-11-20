Nigeria is projected to have the world’s third-largest Muslim population by 2035, behind Pakistan and India, as Islam is expected to record significant growth globally over the next decade.

The projection is contained in a report by the Pew Research Centre titled Future of World Religions, released on Wednesday.

According to the report, Muslims are expected to outnumber Christians globally by 2070 if current demographic trends continue, marking a significant shift in the religious composition of the world.

The report projects that the global Muslim population will exceed 3.6 billion by 2070, compared with just under three billion Christians.

It attributed the projected growth largely to differences in fertility rates, noting that Muslim women had an average of 3.1 children between 2020 and 2025, compared with 2.5 for Christian women and 1.6 for women belonging to other religious groups.

The report explained that a population requires an average of about 2.1 children per woman to maintain its size across generations.

Under the projections, Pakistan will have the world’s largest Muslim population by 2035, followed by India, Nigeria and Indonesia, which currently has the largest Muslim population.

The findings further indicated that four of the 10 countries with the largest Muslim populations by 2070 would be in Africa, namely Nigeria, Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan.

The Pew Research Centre’s projections cover 201 countries and territories, accounting for 99.98 per cent of the world’s population.

It said the estimates were based on the assumption that existing trends in fertility, mortality and religious switching would continue, while acknowledging that developments such as wars, natural disasters and economic changes could alter the projections.

The report also projected significant changes in the global Christian population, particularly in the United States, which is expected to lose its Christian-majority status, although Christians would remain the country’s largest religious group.

It further predicted that the Democratic Republic of the Congo would overtake the United States as the country with the largest Christian population.

For centuries, Christianity has remained the world’s largest religion, but the latest projections point to a gradual shift in the global religious landscape, driven largely by population growth and demographic differences.