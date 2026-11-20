Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo

.Set to produce 6 million passports yearly

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Federal Government has begun work on a centre in Abuja that will let Nigeria manufacture its own electronic passport (e-passport) booklets for the first time, with capacity to produce six million passports a year.

Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, disclosed this on Friday during the ground-breaking for the National Passport Booklet Manufacturing Centre, at the headquarters of the Nigeria Immigration Service in Abuja.

“The requirement of Nigeria is roughly between 1.8 to 2 million passports a year, but by May, we will have the capacity for 6 million passports a year in production, which we are going to scale to 10 million booklets a year,” he said.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Interior, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, broke the ground.

Tunji-Ojo said the plant, which will sit on 1.1 hectares, would run off the grid and be driven by artificial intelligence. “By the time we deliver it in May, Nigeria will be the first country in West Africa to do it,” he said.

He added that “there are only three countries in Africa that manufacture passports in-country”, naming South Africa, Ethiopia and Algeria. Of the three, he said, only Ethiopia has the capacity to make e-passports.

The minister said the facility was not being built only for Nigeria’s needs. “What we and our partners, Iris Smart, are doing is to build a passport facility that will be able to service ECOWAS and even be able to export to other countries,” he said, referring to the Economic Community of West African States.

On funding, Tunji-Ojo said the government was not footing the bill. “This project is about $70 million without a dime from government,” he said, describing Iris Smart, the vendor, as “a 100 per cent Nigerian company”.

The minister disclosed that the company was first awarded an e-passport contract in 2003 under President Olusegun Obasanjo, but had been importing the booklets.

He said he insisted that this must change when he assumed office. “We said we cannot be aiding employment in other countries and be creating unemployment in our own country,” he said.

Tunji-Ojo said there was a heated exchange with the company over the issue. “I think the first day, I walked them out of the office. I told them, you cannot have a contract for years and be importing,” he said.

According to him, the company then invested more than five or six million dollars in a production centre, and is now putting about $70 million into the new plant.He said the Service’s officers would run the facility. “We have invested in knowledge transfer so that at no time will any vendor be able to hold the government of Nigeria to ransom on anything,” he said.

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Kemi Nana Nandap, said the centre would complete a chain of reforms that began with the Centralised Passport Personalisation Centre, finished in September 2025.

“Today, we can personalise passports here in Nigeria, and we can securely place each citizen’s details into these booklets. Now we are taking the next bold step. We are building the capacity to manufacture these booklets themselves within our country,” she said.

She said Nigerians had endured booklet shortages and long waits. “A nation cannot run a dependable passport system without control over the critical parts of its own supply chain. History will not judge us by the promises we make at this groundbreaking ceremony, but history will judge us by the institutions we build, the standards we uphold and the results we deliver,” she said.

Oshiomhole on his part, said the project showed what the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu meant in practice.

“We are now going to say Nigerian passports are manufactured in Nigeria, produced in Nigeria and issued by Nigeria for the benefit of Nigerians,” he said.

The senator said the timeline meant the benefits of reform would arrive early. “I understand that this facility will be built and completed and, prayerfully, commissioned by May. That will be a couple of days or a couple of weeks before the President is renewed and sworn in for the second term,” he said.

He said the jobs would come from manufacturing and be filled by Nigerians. “Those jobs will not come from services; they will come from manufacturing, and this is one. I will only have one passport all my life, and the Nigeria Immigration Service will be the only agency that will ever produce my passport,” he said.