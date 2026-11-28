By Adeola Badru

Nigeria is targeting local sourcing of up to 80 per cent of its food requirements and a 20 per cent increase in food production by 2035, amid growing concerns over food insecurity and the country’s rising dependence on imports.

The targets were announced at the inaugural Nigeria Food Systems Forum 2026, convened by IDH, a market-led development organisation, at the Abuja Continental Hotel.

The forum brought together government officials, financial institutions, businesses and development partners to examine ways of strengthening Nigeria’s food systems.

The meeting came against the backdrop of projections that nearly 35 million Nigerians would face acute food insecurity during the 2026 lean season.

Nigeria also spent N7.65 trillion on food and beverage imports in 2025, highlighting the challenges confronting domestic food production and supply chains.

The gathering, themed, “Moving the Needle on Nigeria’s Food Systems,” is a flagship initiative of the Nigeria Food Systems Transformation Alliance, a private-sector-led platform powered by IDH.

Speaking at the event, IDH Country Director, Eniola Fabusoro, said addressing the challenges confronting Nigeria’s food systems required collective action by stakeholders rather than isolated interventions.

“The biggest constraints in Nigeria’s food system cannot be solved by any one actor. The challenges are shared, so the solutions must be shared,” Fabusoro said.

She added: “Compete on the shelf. Collaborate on the system. What others choose to do, we can choose to do.”

In his remarks, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, represented by Musa Umar, said the Federal Government was working with stakeholders to address challenges affecting agricultural production, particularly the availability of inputs at the last mile.

According to Umar, the government was collaborating with stakeholders “to address the challenges of input affecting the last mile production.”

The forum’s working sessions focused on agricultural data, bankable financing, policy consistency and inclusion, with participants examining practical measures to improve the performance of the country’s food systems.

Discussions drew on findings from the State of Affairs of Nigeria’s Food System study, which examines existing initiatives and identifies areas where their impact remains limited.

Participants identified the need for shared farmer data maintained to minimum standards to improve coordination and decision-making across the agricultural value chain.

They also called for stronger financing arrangements, noting that agricultural investments could become more bankable when anchor buyers commit to purchasing specified volumes of produce and financing is structured around farmers’ cash flows.

On policy consistency, participants stressed the need for earlier and more coordinated engagement between government and private-sector operators to ensure policies reflect the practical needs of the agricultural sector.

The discussions also highlighted the need for evidence-based programmes tailored to the specific needs of women and young people involved in agriculture.

Participants said such interventions should be supported by reliable evidence to demonstrate their effectiveness and improve outcomes.

The forum subsequently grouped identified priorities into three categories: issues the Alliance could lead directly, areas where other partners would take the lead with the Alliance facilitating collaboration, and issues requiring further evidence before action could be determined.

Speaking on the importance of strengthening the agricultural value chain, the Global Head, Agriculture and Solid Minerals, Sterling Bank, Olushola Obikanye, said increasing production alone would not resolve Nigeria’s food challenges without improvements in processing, post-harvest management and market access.

“Production is essential, but production alone is not enough,” Obikanye said.

He added: “What happens after harvest, how much is produced and processed, how efficiently does it reach the market?”

The Alliance’s 2035 targets of sourcing up to 80 per cent of food locally and increasing production by 20 per cent are expected to be supported by climate-resilient agricultural practices and stronger domestic supply chains.

The organisers said the Alliance would follow up with participants and partners to secure commitments and present findings from the State of Affairs of Nigeria’s Food System study.

The process is expected to translate the priorities identified at the forum into concrete commitments and practical actions by relevant stakeholders.

Established in March 2025, the Nigeria Food Systems Transformation Alliance currently has 33 members drawn from different segments of the food value chain, including Nigerian and multinational food companies, farming and agribusiness enterprises, impact investors and commercial banks.

The Alliance provides a platform for private-sector stakeholders to collaborate on shared challenges affecting Nigeria’s food systems.

IDH, which powers the Alliance, is a Netherlands-headquartered market-led development organisation that promotes sustainable and inclusive markets through collaborative innovation, partnerships and investment.

The organisation brings together stakeholders across global value chains to develop shared visions and programmes aimed at promoting sustainable trade and creating value for people and the environment.