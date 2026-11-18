Abaribe

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA – Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe representing Abia South Senator District, has praised the leadership philosophy of Nigeria’s first President, the late Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, lamenting that the country is still struggling to find leaders capable of providing the kind of purposeful leadership championed by the late nationalist

He stated that Azikiwe demonstrated exemplary leadership through his emphasis on education, social reorientation, freedom, infrastructural development and visionary thinking, which he used as instruments for shaping society and advancing national development.

Senator Abaribe who made the remarks during the 14th edition of the Zik Lecture Series held under the theme, “Zik’s Vision for Renaissance: Lessons from Emerging Economies in Africa”, identified himself as a student of Zik’s leadership philosophy, noting that the late statesman represented a generation of leaders whose political influence was guided by clear principles and a strong commitment to societal transformation.

According to Abaribe, “leadership, as demonstrated by Azikiwe, went beyond the acquisition of political power to include the effective use of available resources and opportunities to influence the direction of a people”.

He expressed concern that several African countries, particularly Nigeria, had continued to search for leaders committed to the principles of purposeful governance long after Azikiwe’s departure.

Highlighting some of the challenges confronting Nigeria, the lawmaker identified weaknesses in the education sector, the growing divide between moral and immoral values, uncontrolled exposure to social media and the breakdown of family structures as issues requiring urgent attention.

He, however, expressed optimism that recognising and acknowledging these problems would constitute an important step towards finding lasting solutions.

Abaribe explained that his intention was not necessarily to provide immediate solutions but to draw attention to the deep-rooted challenges confronting the country and the African continent.

He urged Nigerians to reflect deeply on the situation and take deliberate steps towards breaking the cycle of societal problems.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Prof. Okechukwu Bond Anyiehie, described the theme of the lecture as timely and relevant to the country’s quest for development.

Anyaehie noted that universities should not be seen merely as institutions for awarding academic degrees but as centres for generating ideas capable of driving societal transformation.

Addressing the graduating students, whom he fondly referred to as Great Zikites, the Vice-Chancellor urged them to carry forward the ideals of courage, intellectual excellence, scholarship and Pan-Africanism associated with the late Azikiwe.

He challenged them to become worthy ambassadors of the university and uphold the vision of Zik’s renaissance in their various fields of endeavour.

Speaking at the event, the wife of the late Nnamdi Azikiwe, Prof. Uche Azikiwe, expressed appreciation to the university management and Senator Ben Ndi Obi for establishing and sustaining the annual lecture series in honour of her late husband.

She also expressed displeasure over what she described as persistent negative narratives about Azikiwe, stressing that no human being was perfect.

According to her, rather than concentrating on perceived shortcomings in the life and leadership of the late nationalist, Nigerians should build on his achievements and continue the work of making the country better.

She encouraged students to emulate her husband’s commitment to excellence by contributing positively to society and leaving behind legacies worthy of remembrance.

Prof. Azikiwe further assured the university community of her continued support and willingness to participate in future celebrations organised in honour of the late statesman.

Adviser Zik Lecture series, Prof. Au. Nonyelu and Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), Prof. Uju Ezenekwe in their separate remarks, thanked the benefactor of the lecture series, Chief Senator Ben Ndi Obi and all who strived to make the occasion a grand success.

The annual lecture series remains an important platform for reflecting on the ideals, contributions and enduring legacy of one of Nigeria’s foremost nationalist leaders.