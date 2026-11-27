By Enitan Abdultawab

Nigeria is preparing to bid to host the maiden edition of the Under-17 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), as the country seeks to attract more international sporting competitions and strengthen its sports economy.

The Director-General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Bukola Olopade, disclosed this in a video shared on his X handle on Friday, saying Nigeria had already communicated its interest to the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

According to Olopade, the country expressed its desire to host the competition during CAF’s General Assembly held in Abuja last weekend.

“We have said to CAF that we are desirous of hosting the first Under-17 women’s championship,” he said.

He explained that the move forms part of Nigeria’s ambition to move away from what he described as a consuming sports economy towards a productive one, where hosting international events would generate economic benefits for the country.

“We don’t want to be a consuming sports economy; rather, we want to be a productive sports economy. We want to attract more international events where the economic impacts will be felt by the people,” Olopade added.

CAF’s Executive Committee approved the introduction of the U-17 WAFCON on November 21, with the inaugural tournament scheduled to take place between March and April 2028. Qualifying matches are expected to begin in April 2027.

Nigeria’s interest in hosting the competition comes amid discussions about the country’s readiness to stage major international football events.

Earlier this week, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said Nigeria was not yet ready to host the men’s FIFA World Cup, although he acknowledged the country’s resources, passion and willingness to stage the competition.

Infantino, however, suggested that Nigeria could demonstrate its organisational capacity by hosting smaller international football tournaments before taking on events of greater magnitude.

The proposed U-17 WAFCON could therefore provide Nigeria with an opportunity to showcase its capacity to organise a continental football competition.