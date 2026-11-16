Nigeria retains seat on ITU Council for 2027–2030

Nigeria’s Ambassador to Qatar, Professor Mahmood Yakubu (right) had a bilateral with Mr. Jijun Xiong, China’s Vice Minister of Industry and Information Technology and Leader of the Chinese delegation to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) conference (Doha 2026).

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA — Nigeria has been re-elected to the Council of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), securing its seat for the 2027–2030 term at the ongoing conference in Doha, Qatar.

The re-election guarantees Nigeria continued representation on the council of the United Nations specialised agency responsible for information and communication technologies (ICTs).

Established in 1865 and headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, the ITU brings together 194 member states and more than 1,000 sector members, including companies, universities and international organisations.

Nigeria joined the union in 1961.

Nigeria’s participation in the conference was coordinated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, while the delegation was led by the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani.

Nigeria’s Ambassador to the State of Qatar, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, served as Deputy Head of Delegation.

He was supported by the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr Aminu Maida, and the Nigerian Permanent Mission to Geneva, led by Ambassador Innocent Imejuo.

Officials of the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, the NCC and staff of the Nigerian Embassy in Doha were also part of the Nigerian delegation.