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The NACA director-general, however, identified gaps in HIV diagnosis, stressing the need to ensure more Nigerians know their status and access uninterrupted treatment.

She said Early Infant Diagnosis coverage among HIV-exposed infants increased from 15 per cent in 2022 to 66 per cent in 2025.

“While this is significant progress, we must do more to ensure that no child is left behind,” Ilori said.

She said the 2026 World AIDS Day theme, “Ending AIDS Starts with Access: Equity, Ownership and Sustainability,” highlighted the need for equitable access to HIV prevention, testing, treatment and care.

“Access must not depend on where you live, what you earn or who you are. It is a right, not a privilege,” she said.

Ilori announced that NACA would unveil the National HIV Domestic Resource Mobilisation and Sustainability Strategy 2026–2030 on Dec. 1, as part of the World AIDS Day commemoration.

According to her, the strategy will strengthen domestic financing, promote national ownership and sustain Nigeria’s HIV response amid declining global health funding.

She also announced plans for a National Prevention Conference to explore innovative HIV prevention approaches, including self-testing, pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and emerging prevention technologies.

Dr Adebobola Bashorun, National Coordinator, National AIDS, Viral Hepatitis and STIs Control Programme (NASCP), said innovations would only save lives if they were accessible and affordable.

“We can have the best technology and products, but without access they are useless,” he said.

Bashorun said Nigeria was scaling up injectable HIV prevention medicines, oral PrEP and interventions to prevent mother-to-child transmission.

UNAIDS Country Director, Ms Tina Boonto, said more than 1.5 million Nigerians living with HIV were accessing antiretroviral treatment.

She, however, said Nigeria recorded about 64,000 new HIV infections annually, far above the fewer than 5,000 required to end AIDS as a public health threat.

“Ending AIDS starts with ensuring everyone can access the services, medicines, technologies and information they need,” she said.

Boonto called for increased HIV testing, expanded prevention services and stronger efforts to eliminate mother-to-child transmission.

Dr Patrick Dakum, Executive Officer, Institute for Human Virology (IHVN), represented by the Director of Prevention, Care and Treatment, Dr Helen Omuh, stressed the need for equitable access to HIV services, community ownership and sustained domestic commitment.

Dakum, speaking on behalf of implementing partners, reaffirmed their commitment to expanding effective interventions, strengthening domestic ownership and financing, and promoting sustainability.

“We want to affirm that ending AIDS requires more than service availability. It requires equitable access, empowered communities, strong national ownership and sustainable investment.

“So together, we can build a resilient HIV response and accelerate Nigeria’s progress towards ending AIDS as a public health threat,” he said.

Mr Nicholas Ugbenyen, National Secretary, Network of People Living with HIV/AIDS in Nigeria (NEPWHAN), expressed confidence that access, equity, community ownership and sustainability would help Nigeria end AIDS.

Mrs Esther Hindi, National Coordinator, Association of Women Living with HIV/AIDS (ASHWAN), called for stronger efforts to prevent mother-to-child transmission.

“For us and for every pregnant woman out there carrying a baby, we say prevention is better than cure.

“We need to protect our unborn children from HIV so that they can have a strong future,” she said.