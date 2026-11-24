By John Alechenu

ABUJA — Nigeria accounted for 58 per cent of verified online gender-based violence cases recorded across Africa in the last 12 months, with 46,909 incidents documented in the country, according to data from the OGBV Evidence Tracker.

The figures were unveiled at a high-level consultative meeting on digital safety and online gender-based violence in schools, organised by the Centre for Redefining Alternative Civic Engagement for Africa (RACE Centre) under its Protect Secondary School Initiative in Abuja on Tuesday.

Data from the tracker, powered by the RACE Centre, showed that 46,909 approved incidents were recorded between November 23, 2025, and November 23, 2026.

The tracker monitors online abuse across Africa, with Nigeria recording the highest concentration of incidents with verified locations.

X, formerly Twitter, accounted for 89 per cent of the documented cases, while Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube were also monitored.

Harassment and general abuse topped the categories of violations, with 23,209 incidents, representing 56 per cent of the cases.

Body shaming accounted for 7,662 incidents, representing 18 per cent, while slut shaming recorded 7,332 cases, also representing 18 per cent.

Threats of violence accounted for 2,643 incidents, or six per cent.

Other forms of abuse recorded included doxxing and privacy violations with 1,940 cases, synthetic artificial intelligence image manipulation with 1,730, stalking with 1,590 and impersonation with 790 incidents.

The tracker had yet to publish a finalised report for November 2026 as the month was still ongoing, although its live dashboard indicated that the trend remained high.

Speaking at the meeting, the Executive Director of RACE Centre, Evelyn Ugbe, said the organisation worked with feminist online watchers to document reports of abuse and refer victims to relevant authorities for intervention.

“We have our feminist online watchers. When we get a report, we document and refer them to appropriate agencies such as NAPTIP, NSCDC and or the Police for immediate action,” she said.

Ugbe urged parents to take a keen interest in their children’s online activities and create an enabling environment for teenagers to confide in them about their experiences in cyberspace.

Stakeholders at the meeting said the figures highlighted the need for stronger accountability by digital platforms, improved digital safety education and faster responses to online abuse targeting women and girls.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Federal Ministry of Education, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), civil society organisations and the media.