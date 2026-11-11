Nigeria ready to host 126 countries at 2026 PR forum

By Chidinma Chukwu, Abuja

The Federal Government has declared its readiness to host the 2026 World Public Relations Forum (WPRF), with representatives from more than 126 countries and leading international institutions expected at the global event scheduled to hold in Abuja from November 15 to 22.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, gave the assurance at a world press conference in Abuja on Wednesday.

The forum, to be hosted under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Chief Host, is expected to bring together global public relations experts, communication professionals, policymakers and representatives of major international organisations to discuss the future of responsible communication.

Speaking at the event, Idris described Nigeria’s selection as host as significant recognition of the country’s growing influence in global communication and public relations.

He appreciated the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management and the African Public Relations Association (APRA) for entrusting Nigeria with the responsibility of hosting the international and continental gatherings simultaneously.

The minister noted that Nigeria would become the first country in West Africa and the second in Africa to host the World Public Relations Forum, describing the opportunity as a major milestone for the country and the continent.

According to him, the forum would provide Nigeria with an important platform to showcase its institutional capacity, strengthen international partnerships and contribute to conversations shaping the global communication industry.

With the theme, “Responsible Communication: The Voice of the World,” the 2026 forum is expected to address critical challenges confronting the communication industry, particularly the growing influence of digital platforms, artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

Idris warned that the rapid transformation of the information environment had heightened concerns over misinformation, disinformation and the erosion of public trust.

He stressed that communication professionals must remain committed to truth, accuracy, transparency and ethical conduct.

The minister maintained that the responsibility of public relations practitioners should extend beyond protecting institutional reputations and promoting organisational interests to safeguarding the public interest and ensuring that citizens have access to credible information.

He also highlighted the Federal Government’s support for the establishment of the UNESCO Category 2 International Media and Information Literacy Institute (IMILI) in Abuja.

He described the initiative as a strategic investment in building an informed society, particularly among young people, by equipping citizens with the knowledge and skills to identify misleading information and navigate the increasingly complex digital environment.

On government communication, Idris emphasised the need for a more inclusive and transparent approach, saying effective communication must involve listening to citizens, addressing their concerns and providing reliable information to support informed decision-making.

He said the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation was working closely with the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and other relevant institutions to ensure adequate arrangements for protocol, security, logistics, hospitality and stakeholder engagement ahead of the forum.

The minister assured international delegates of Nigeria’s hospitality and encouraged participants to explore the country’s cultural heritage, economic opportunities and tourism potential during their visit.

Earlier, the President of NIPR, Dr Ike Neliaku, commended Idris for his support and commitment throughout Nigeria’s campaign to secure the hosting rights and preparations for the international event.

Similarly, the Secretary-General of APRA, Dr Omoniyi Ibietan, described Nigeria’s hosting of the WPRF alongside the 37th APRA Conference as a historic opportunity for Africa to strengthen its collective voice and influence the direction of global communication.

He stressed the importance of greater continental collaboration, noting that the gathering would enable African communication professionals to speak with one voice on issues affecting the industry and the wider society.

Also speaking, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management, Professor Justin Green, disclosed that more than 126 countries were expected at the forum.

He added that representatives of the United Nations, World Bank, African Union and European Commission would also participate, underscoring the international significance of the gathering.

Green commended President Tinubu and Idris for their support, describing the minister’s commitment as instrumental to Nigeria’s successful bid to host the event.