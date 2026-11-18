By Luminous Jannamike & Folarin Kehinde

ABUJA – Nigeria and other countries across Africa lose an estimated $125 billion annually to illicit financial flows and another $80 billion to corruption, with the losses potentially representing 50 per cent of the continent’s domestic revenue mobilisation and 25 per cent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP), African Union’s anti-graft body has said.

The staggering losses show how corruption and illicit financial transactions are draining resources that could otherwise finance development, strengthen public institutions and improve the lives of millions of Africans. The African Union is now seeking stronger asset recovery mechanisms and international cooperation to reverse the trend.

Chairman of the African Union Advisory Board Against Corruption (AUABC), Hon. Kwami Senanu, disclosed the figures at the First General Assembly of the African Asset Recovery Practitioners’ Forum (AARP-F) in Abuja, calling for urgent action to ensure that stolen wealth is recovered and put to productive use.

Senanu said estimates by the AU’s United Nations partners put annual losses to corruption at about $80 billion, while other stakeholders on the continent estimated that illicit financial flows cost Africa approximately $125 billion yearly.

“It is a fact that Africa continues to lose vast amounts of resources every year to corruption and illicit financial flows. Our UN partners put in about $80 billion annually.

“Some other stakeholders on the continent look at about $125 billion being lost annually just to illicit financial flows. Approximately, perhaps about 50% of our domestic revenue mobilization and 25% of GDP is being lost, this is a very important issue,” he said.

He urged African countries to move beyond declarations and commitments to concrete action, insisting that recovered assets must be returned, retained and managed in ways that directly benefit citizens.

“Beyond our convictions and commitments, let us leave Abuja with plans and sustained actions that ensure that under CAPAR, under this Forum and under this General Assembly, we will have assets recovered, we will have assets retained, and assets managed in ways that absolutely benefit our continent,” Senanu said.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr Musa Adamu Aliyu, SAN, said the increasingly sophisticated and transnational nature of corruption had made asset recovery more difficult, with stolen wealth concealed, transferred or invested across multiple jurisdictions through complex financial arrangements designed to frustrate investigations.

Aliyu, who also chairs the Interim Steering Council of AARP-F, said no country or institution could effectively confront the challenge in isolation, stressing the need for mutual trust, sustained cooperation, timely information exchange, specialised expertise and collaboration across legal and institutional boundaries.

He said asset recovery should be treated not merely as an enforcement or financial investigation exercise but as an essential instrument of accountability, national development and protection of public resources.

The ICPC chairman warned that every resource lost through corruption represented an opportunity denied to Africans, particularly in education, healthcare, infrastructure, security, employment and other essential public services.

He stressed that the responsibility of African countries must not end with identifying and recovering stolen assets but must extend to ensuring that the proceeds are returned and managed in accordance with applicable laws and procedures in the public interest.

Aliyu identified six strategic priorities for strengthening the forum: institutional development and governance; capacity building and professional development; operational cooperation and information sharing; strategic partnerships; policy and legal development; and sustainability and resource mobilisation.

He said the priorities must translate into practical programmes backed by clear responsibilities, realistic timelines and measurable indicators of progress.

In his remarks, the African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, represented by Commissioner Isiaka Garba, reaffirmed the African Union’s commitment to strengthening governance, promoting integrity in public institutions and improving cooperation in recovering and returning illicitly acquired assets.

Adeoye said the AU was moving beyond policy formulation and advocacy towards implementation, institutional strengthening and practical cooperation among member states through frameworks such as the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption and the Common African Position on Asset Recovery (CAPAR).

He disclosed that the African Union Commission was developing a draft CAPAR Compliance Monitoring Tool to strengthen accountability and help member states assess their progress in implementing agreed continental commitments.

The Commission, he added, was also conducting a continental study on mutual legal assistance in Africa to identify practical ways of improving cross-border cooperation in criminal investigations, asset tracing and recovery. Both initiatives are expected to be considered at the General Assembly.

Adeoye identified four priorities requiring continental attention: stronger international cooperation, transparency and financial integrity, inclusive international tax cooperation, and investment in implementation and institutional resilience.

He said the true measure of asset recovery should go beyond the value of money retrieved to whether recovered resources improve public services, strengthen institutions, restore public confidence and deliver better development outcomes for African citizens.

The four-day General Assembly, holding from November 17 to 20, 2026, in Abuja, is themed, ‘From Commitment to Action: Enhancing Africa’s Asset Recovery Architecture through Effective Implementation of the Common African Position on Asset Recovery (CAPAR).’

The meeting is expected to validate the forum’s proposed work plan, elect its Steering Council and formally transfer leadership from the Interim Steering Council to the newly elected council.