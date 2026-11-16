Nigeria: One-party or one-man state? By Suleiman A. Suleiman

Map of Nigeria

Since at least late 2024, when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had been in office for barely 18 months, politicians and other Nigerians have been saying that the country is drifting into a one-party state. These warnings have not only grown louder in recent months; they are justified.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) now controls 31 out of 36 states, since at least the middle of this year, when the 2027 election campaigns entered top gear. At the end of the 2023 election cycle, the APC controlled 21 states, including the off-cycle election in Edo State in 2024. This means that, in the last year, 10 sitting governors have defected from their original parties to join Tinubu in the APC. The reverse traffic, meanwhile, is zero. This is unlike the 2015 election cycle, when leading politicians were defecting from the then ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the then main opposition APC.

At the same time, the transformation of political organisation and opposition parties that we witnessed during 2013–2015 does not appear to be happening this time, as the leading opposition parties remain ridden by crippling crises that President Tinubu and the APC have been accused of instigating. First of all, the PDP is now a one-man show, and it is difficult to even know what the party stands for or who its leading members are, other than FCT Minister Nyesom Wike. More significantly, in 2023, the Labour Party (LP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) won 63 seats between them—almost all of them for the first time in history—in the National Assembly elections, and a total of 12 states and the FCT in the presidential election by their candidates, Mr Peter Obi and Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso, combined.

That was a formidable performance, particularly by Peter Obi, but both the LP and the NNPP are no longer serious contenders in this election, and the two men have since left to meet on the same presidential ticket in the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC). Accusing fingers also point to Tinubu for making their own political parties unviable platforms for the two men. This leaves the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which faces the most crisis of all. For almost a year, the ADC, formed by a partial coalition of like-minded and opposition interests, has been held hostage by the antics of one man, enabled almost entirely by Nigerian courts.

The status of ADC candidates, from the presidential to the state assembly elections, currently hangs in limbo because Nigerian courts in this era now think that the dubious concerns of one party member are more important than the will of all the voters in the hundreds of primary elections conducted by the APC in the past months.

In short, Nigeria today looks like a one-party state, with the ruling APC as the last man standing. In my view, however, Nigeria is not sliding into a one-party state. It is already a one-man state.

A one-party state—a country where a single political party dominates the political space—is a form of authoritarian rule, whether codified in law or in practical effect. In practice, however, there can be significant checks, political pressure and opposition within the ruling one party itself. More importantly, while undemocratic, one-party states tend to be developmental. They typically maintain political legitimacy through rapid industrialisation and all-round national development, as illustrated by the former Communist countries in Europe, including the defunct USSR, and most strikingly by today’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which lifted more than 600 million people out of acute poverty in under 30 years.

Tinubu’s APC is nothing like a one-party state in this sense because the twin scaffolds of legitimacy—a serious national development agenda and internal checks—are wholly lacking. Instead, we have a president who straddles his party and the nation without any effective guardrails to his power. That is not a one-party state; it is, rather, a one-man state, whereby nearly all formal institutions of the state, all political parties, civil society, and other informal power brokers no longer provide any meaningful constraints on the will of the president. That is not good for Nigeria, and I am not sure it is something good for the President himself.

Since 1999, Nigeria has never really had a true multi-party or two-party system, with the exception of the two-year period between 2013 and 2015. What we have always had is a pseudo-one-party state, whereby a single political party dominates the political space: first the PDP, from 1999 to 2013, and then the APC, during 2015–2023. But even during those years of pseudo-democracy, there were at least two important guardrails against presidential power that ensured that our democracy continued to grow and thrive.

First, ruling party politics in Nigeria since 1999 was always characterised by significant political pressure and opposition within the party itself, even in the near absence of an effectively coordinated or strong opposition party. That pressure and opposition came from various factions of the ruling party, or from other centres of power within the party and government. Secondly, there was significant and effective opposition from outside the party and government, particularly from the media, labour unions and organised civil society.

The result was that no president was able to win or get everything he wanted all the time. For example, former President Olusegun Obasanjo was the most powerful of Nigerian leaders from 1999 to 2023. But even at the peak of his power, Obasanjo still faced serious pressure and opposition from ruling party chairs, governors, members and leaders of the National Assembly, etc., many of whom frequently disagreed or clashed openly with him. Industrial strikes by unions were effective enough to compel the government to backtrack on some of its policies. Newspapers and civil society organisations were firm and stringent in their criticisms of presidential overreach. It was only natural, then, that Obasanjo’s third-term bid was defeated.

Presidents Umar Yar’Adua, Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari were all more or less the same, as significant power blocks within and outside the ruling party and government provided significant checks on their power. The Governors’ Forum was a powerful wedge on Yar’Adua, and, since 1999, the National Assembly was probably most assertive under Buhari’s first term. Governors Uzo Kalu of Abia and Attahiru Bafarawa of Sokoto fought tooth and nail against Obasanjo, not to mention Senate President Chuba Okadigbo, Speaker Ghali Na’Abba and even Dimeji Bankole, just as Governor Ortom screamed at Buhari daily for eight years.

If for nothing else, these pressures were useful for defeating Obasanjo’s “third term”, for getting Yar’Adua to initiate enduring reforms in our electoral system, for the doctrine of necessity that made Jonathan President, for forcing Jonathan to accept defeat in the 2015 elections, and for making a democrat out of Buhari—all of which, and more, are important moments of progress in our democratic journey. But my broader point is that all of these guardrails of our developing democracy have been blown off, bought up or buried under the rubble of President Tinubu’s silent corrosion of Nigerian politics, economy and society, leaving us with something worse than a pseudo-one-party state: that is, a one-man state.

The ruling APC itself, the National Assembly, the governors, including those pretending to belong to other parties, the courts, the anti-corruption agencies, large sections of the religious and traditional establishment, and equally large sections of the media and so-called “civil society” all appear to be answering to or doing the bidding of one man in Nigeria today. Only Nigerians and their date with INEC in January and February are now left standing. We will see.

This article was previously published 11 months ago, but has been updated to reflect current events.