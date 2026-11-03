Nigeria needs leaders equipped for changing realities — Sam Adeyemi

By Ogochukwu Agha

LAGOS—THE Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Pastor Sam Adeyemi, yesterday, warned that Nigeria cannot afford leaders who learn on the job, lamenting that many occupying positions of authority have never received formal leadership training, despite the country’s mounting economic and social challenges.



Adeyemi spoke in Lagos ahead of the 2026 edition of the church’s annual Excellence in Leadership Conference (ELC), scheduled for November 5 and 6, 2026, at the Daystar Christian Centre, Oregun in Lagos.



Making a case for deliberate leadership development, he said: “Sometimes only God knows who is going to be governor. Who knows who is going to be senator tomorrow? And most people occupying leadership positions in our country have not learned leadership anywhere.” He urged Nigerians to take advantage of the conference, themed ‘Leading in Uncertainty’, describing participation as “a great investment in their lives.



In a joint message, Adeyemi and his wife, Nike Adeyemi, who co-host the conference, said the event would explore “what it truly means to lead when the ground keeps shifting economically, socially, and personally.

“Previous participants have described the conference as a game-changer, with some attributing practical improvements in their careers and businesses to lessons acquired at the event”, the statement reads.

They explained that the theme was informed by prevailing realities, including volatile markets, rising living costs, policy changes and transformations in the world of work, against the backdrop of an approaching general election cycle.

“Participants would be equipped to stand firm, think clearly, and lead boldly, while learning how to turn uncertainty into a leadership advantage,” they added.