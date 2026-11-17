…Says FIFA to announce Nigeria football normalisation committee soon

…Notes grassroots investment key to reviving Nigerian football

By Juliet Umeh

Former Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, President, Amaju Pinnick, has called for renewed investment in football administration and grassroots development, saying Nigeria must regain its place among Africa’s leading football nations.

Pinnick, Deputy Chairperson of the FIFA Men’s National Teams Competition Committee, spoke on Arise Television, where he discussed the state of Nigerian football and plans for a new football administration.

He said FIFA would announce a normalisation committee for Nigeria in the coming days, adding that it would help usher in the next football administration.

He said: “Within the next few days, FIFA will be announcing a normalisation committee. That will usher in the next Nigerian football administration.

“The committee should include people with experience in football and sports administration, as well as business leaders who understand the commercial side of the game.

“Nigeria is the biggest country on the continent. Based on that, we should have our pride of place,” he said.

He added: “Nobody is resting. They know the importance of football in Nigeria, it’s a major unifying factor.”

Pinnick said reviving Nigerian football would require a broad reset that includes the domestic league, clubs and junior teams.

“There’s a complete reset when it comes to Nigerian football. It’s not going to be restricted to just the federation; it’s also going to be the league.

“The league is a major component. The league is the future. The league is everything. The league will also trickle down to the junior teams.”

He said taking clubs out of government control was among the issues being considered, but did not give further details.

Pinnick also stressed the importance of supporting young players through school and community football facilities. He cited a pitch and academy project at Hussey College in Warri, his former school, funded by his foundation.

He said the facility was designed to give young people access to quality football infrastructure and could host league matches.

“If we don’t invest in the future of our kids, there will be no tomorrow,” he said.

Pinnick also defended FIFA President Gianni Infantino against critics who argue that private investment is changing the character of the game.

“Gianni is an excellent man. Gianni protects and projects the developing countries,” he said, adding that football should remain the ultimate beneficiary of leadership decisions.

“Football will always be the winner,” Pinnick said.