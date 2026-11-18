An American political strategist, Diana London, has described Nigeria as the United States’ greatest ally in Africa, citing the growing security partnership between the two countries under Presidents Donald Trump and Bola Tinubu.

London made the assertion in a post on her X handle on Wednesday, praising the cooperation between the Trump and Tinubu administrations in tackling terrorism and strengthening bilateral relations.

She said the security partnership was producing results and could open up wider economic and trade opportunities for both countries.

“The U.S.-Nigeria security partnership is delivering results. Peace Through Strength 🇳🇬🤝🇺🇸

“None of this happens without the ongoing partnership between President Trump and President Tinubu, their steadfast commitment to eliminating terrorists, and Nigeria’s willingness to work closely with the U.S. government.

“Because of the success of their partnership and relationship, the economic and trade opportunities are endless. The best is yet to come. Nigeria is the United States’ greatest ally in Africa,” she wrote.

In another post, London expressed appreciation for the opportunity to work with individuals representing Nigeria and promoting relations between the Nigerian government and the Trump administration.

She said, “It has been an honour to work on the team of people representing Nigeria and helping to protect religious groups and further the relationship between the Trump administration and the Nigerian government.”

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has granted an exclusive interview to London, an American political strategist and media personality.

The development was disclosed by Imran Muhammad, Senior Special Assistant on New Media to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, in a post on his X handle.

Muhammad said the interview was expected to be released soon.

“President Tinubu has held an exclusive interview with Dianna London, a prominent American media personality. The interview is anticipated to be released soon,” he wrote.

The interview is expected to provide further insight into the Tinubu administration’s engagement with the United States, particularly on security cooperation and bilateral relations.