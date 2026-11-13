Nigeria, EU seal €20m defence support deal

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA — Nigeria and the European Union have concluded arrangements for a €20 million defence support package aimed at strengthening the operational capabilities of the Armed Forces, particularly in counterterrorism operations in the Lake Chad Basin.

The agreement, the EU’s first bilateral defence support package to Nigeria, is being provided under the European Peace Facility (EPF).

The Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Gwabin Musa (retd.), disclosed this during a meeting with a delegation from the European External Action Service (EEAS), led by the Head of the European Peace Facility, Claire Gaudin, at the Ministry of Defence Headquarters, Ship House, Abuja.

According to a statement issued by the Special Assistant (Media) to the minister, Leah Katung-Babatunde, the meeting focused on finalising arrangements for the delivery of the support package, which was sealed in October 2026.

Speaking during the meeting, Musa reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to developing indigenous defence capabilities and achieving self-sufficiency in military equipment and technology.

He welcomed the EU assistance, describing it as a boost to the operational effectiveness of Nigerian troops engaged in security operations.

The minister urged the EU to build on the momentum generated by the recently concluded Africa Defence Exhibition (AFRIDEX) by supporting the establishment of local defence production lines in Nigeria.

He also reiterated Nigeria’s determination to track and dismantle terrorist financing networks across the world, irrespective of where they operate.

Musa explained that the current phase of the EU support would focus on non-lethal military supplies, including equipment, technical training and maintenance.

He expressed optimism that subsequent phases would cover other critical areas, particularly military medical support and advanced surveillance capabilities.

Earlier, Gaudin said the €20 million package would provide counter-improvised explosive device (C-IED) equipment, counter-unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS), night-vision capabilities and personal protective equipment for troops deployed in operational theatres.

She said the priority areas were jointly identified and agreed upon with the leadership of the Armed Forces of Nigeria following extensive bilateral consultations.

Gaudin added that Nigeria was among more than 20 African countries and 30 beneficiaries globally receiving assistance under the European Peace Facility.

She said the package would complement wider regional stabilisation efforts, particularly operations under the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF).

The Nigerian and EU delegations also explored opportunities to deepen security cooperation in maritime operations, with particular attention to strengthening security across the Gulf of Guinea.

Established in March 2021 by the 27 EU member states for the 2021–2027 financial cycle, the European Peace Facility is an off-budget financial instrument designed to support partner countries in preventing conflicts, building peace and strengthening international security.