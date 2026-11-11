Nigeria crude oil production hits 1.68mbpd – NUPRC

Nigeria produced an average of 1.687 million barrels of crude oil and condensate per day in October 2026, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has said.

Data released by the commission on Wednesday showed that daily production peaked at 1.79 million barrels per day (bpd), while the lowest output during the month was 1.60 million bpd.

The data showed that crude oil production, excluding condensate, averaged 1.51 million barrels per day (mbpd) during the review period.

This represented 101 per cent of Nigeria’s 1.5 million bpd production quota allocated by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

According to the report, Nigeria had met its assigned OPEC crude oil production quota for six consecutive months.

It said the country produced 1.53 million bpd in May, 1.55 million bpd in June, 1.51 million bpd in July, 1.50 million bpd in August, 1.53 million bpd in September and 1.51 million bpd in October.

The report, however, indicated a 1.7 per cent month-on-month decline in crude oil production.

It attributed the relatively stable performance in recent months to improved operational stability, production uptime and crude evacuation efficiency.

The commission said the sustained performance in October reflected the commitment of operators and industry stakeholders to improving operational efficiency, maintaining asset integrity and enhancing production reliability across the upstream sector.

A breakdown of daily average crude oil and condensate production by terminals and streams showed that Forcados Terminal recorded the highest output of 318.49 thousand barrels per day (kbpd).

Bonny Terminal followed with 311.02 kbpd, while Qua Iboe Terminal recorded 173.97 kbpd.

Escravos Oil Terminal produced an average of 134.67 kbpd, while Bonga ranked fifth with 106.65 kbpd of crude oil and condensate.(NAN)