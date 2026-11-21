By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Nigeria and eight other African countries are set to attract global investment attention as leading construction equipment manufacturers, infrastructure developers, financial institutions and technology providers converge on Paris, France, for INTERMAT 2027.

INTERMAT 2027 is an international exhibition aimed at opening new business and partnership opportunities across Africa’s construction and public works sectors.

The four-day exhibition, scheduled for April 21 to 24, 2027, at Paris Nord Villepinte, will bring together about 1,200 exhibitors and 150,000 attendees from 130 countries to showcase sustainable construction solutions, advanced machinery and technological innovations.

Held under the high patronage of French President Emmanuel Macron, the event will focus on sustainability, with particular emphasis on environmental, social and economic transformation in the global construction and infrastructure industries.

A major highlight of the 2027 edition will be the introduction of the African Summit, a dedicated platform aimed at connecting African governments, public institutions, financial organisations and international industry players with investment and business opportunities across the continent.

According to Akin Akinbola, managing director/CEO, Promosalons Nigeria, Cameroon and Gabon, the initiative will provide an avenue for African stakeholders to engage international partners on infrastructure development, financing, equipment modernisation and technological cooperation.

Scheduled for Thursday, April 22, the summit will examine strategic infrastructure projects, equipment requirements, financing opportunities and development priorities across Africa, including long-term infrastructure prospects extending to 2050 and beyond.

Nigeria, South Africa, Algeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Kenya, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia have been selected as the nine African countries for particular attention at the gathering.

The organisers said the summit would enable participants to gain deeper insights into the continent’s construction market, identify investment prospects, establish industrial partnerships and explore opportunities for technological cooperation.

Discussions are expected to focus on unlocking business opportunities in African construction markets, tackling infrastructure financing and equipment modernisation challenges, as well as examining the contributions of energy transition and technological innovation to sustainable development.

The summit will bring together representatives of ministries responsible for infrastructure, construction and transportation, public agencies overseeing major projects, international development finance institutions, industrial operators and international partners.

The initiative comes at a time when African economies are seeking substantial investment, technical expertise, modern machinery and international partnerships to address infrastructure deficits and meet rising demands for roads, bridges, housing, transportation networks and other public works.

For Nigeria, participation in the summit offers an opportunity to showcase its infrastructure development priorities, strengthen relationships with international manufacturers and attract potential financiers and technology partners.

Government institutions, construction companies, equipment suppliers and infrastructure developers are expected to benefit from engagements with global industry players, particularly as the country pursues major infrastructure renewal and development projects.

Beyond the African Summit, INTERMAT 2027 will feature five major areas of expertise covering earthmoving, demolition and transportation; roads, minerals and foundations; lifting and handling; building, civil engineering and the concrete sector; and new technologies and new energies.

The exhibition will also feature an outdoor demonstration area where manufacturers will showcase machinery and equipment under actual operating conditions, allowing visitors to evaluate their performance and practical applications.

More than 20 start-up companies are expected to exhibit solutions designed to accelerate the decarbonisation and digitalisation of construction sites, reflecting the growing importance of innovation in improving efficiency and reducing the environmental impact of construction activities.

Another major attraction will be the 10th edition of the INTERMAT Innovation Awards, which will recognise outstanding equipment, technologies, services and products contributing to advancements in construction, infrastructure and materials.

The winners are expected to be announced on April 21, the opening day of the exhibition.

To facilitate commercial engagements, the organisers will also provide a free business-matching service, enabling visitors to schedule qualified appointments with exhibitors in advance according to their projects and business interests.

Meanwhile, the concrete industry will receive special attention through the fourth edition of World of Concrete Europe, which will run concurrently with INTERMAT from April 21 to 24.

The event is expected to attract 200 exhibitors representing the entire concrete value chain, including materials manufacturers, equipment suppliers, production solution providers and emerging technology companies.

Its programme will feature an exhibition space, an outdoor demonstration zone and an educational forum under the theme, ‘Concrete innovation for sustainability’.

The three-day forum, scheduled for April 21 to 23, will examine strategies for reducing the environmental impact of concrete without compromising its performance and competitiveness.

The first day will concentrate on material innovation and decarbonisation, with discussions covering the reduction of clinker content, alternative binders, carbon capture, process electrification and improvements in concrete formulations.

The second day will explore industrialised and circular construction methods, including prefabrication, off-site construction, automation, additive manufacturing, recycled aggregates and selective demolition.

Artificial intelligence, data and digital twins will also feature in discussions on improving construction efficiency and promoting sustainable, adaptable and reusable structures.

On the final day, attention will shift to resource management, climate resilience and workforce development, with discussions expected to address water management, infrastructure adaptation to extreme weather, recruitment, training, occupational safety and the skills needed for increasingly digitalised construction operations.

The programme will also feature a forward-looking discussion on how new materials, industrialisation, circularity and emerging economic models could influence the construction industry by 2035.

Several leading international construction equipment manufacturers have already confirmed their participation in INTERMAT 2027.

They include Liebherr, Volvo, JCB, Bobcat, Hitachi, Komatsu, SANY, Kobelco, Manitou, Wirtgen, Yanmar, Ammann, Haulotte, Takeuchi, Shantui and Wacker Neuson, among others.

Their participation is expected to provide visitors with opportunities to examine next-generation machinery, equipment and solutions for infrastructure development, earthmoving, road construction, lifting, material handling and other specialised applications.

In addition, World of Concrete Europe will present a special award recognising innovation specifically developed for the concrete market. The award will be presented by Alessio Rimoldi, Secretary General of the Federation of the European Precast Concrete Industry (BIBM).

With its blend of international exhibitions, live machinery demonstrations, innovation awards, business-matching opportunities and specialised industry discussions, INTERMAT 2027 is positioning itself as a major international platform for shaping the future of construction and infrastructure development.

For Nigeria and other African countries, the introduction of the African Summit could provide a valuable link between infrastructure development ambitions and the international capital, expertise, equipment and technologies required to deliver them.

As governments and private-sector operators seek more efficient, sustainable and resilient solutions to their infrastructure challenges, the Paris gathering is expected to offer an important opportunity to build partnerships and explore investment prospects capable of supporting the continent’s long-term development.