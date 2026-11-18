Senate

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Senate has urged the Federal Government to expedite the implementation of recommendations made by the independent investigative committee into the deaths of 37 artisanal miners in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Niger State.

The lawmakers specifically called for accountability, appropriate sanctions against officers found culpable and institutional reforms within the NSCDC, warning that further delay in implementing the recommendations could undermine public confidence in the government’s commitment to justice.

The Senate also stressed the need for prompt payment of financial compensation recommended for the families of the deceased.

The resolutions followed a motion on Wednesday sponsored by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Sani Musa (APC, Niger East), and co-sponsored by 18 other senators from the North-Central geopolitical zone and Senator Nasir Sani Zango Daura (APC, Katsina North).

The Senate commended President Bola Tinubu and the Federal Government for establishing an independent investigative committee to probe the incident and acknowledged that the 10-member panel, chaired by Jonathan Kure, had submitted its report.

The committee reportedly identified serious lapses and recommended sanctions, institutional reforms and financial compensation for the victims’ families and other affected persons.

The lawmakers recalled that the 37 miners died on September 17, 2026, while in NSCDC custody in Minna, Niger State, after reportedly being arrested during operations against suspected illegal mining activities.

They expressed concern that the circumstances surrounding the deaths raised serious questions about the protection of fundamental human rights and the responsibility of security agencies to safeguard persons in their custody.

The Senate warned that any further delay in implementing the committee’s recommendations, particularly the payment of compensation, would prolong the suffering of the bereaved families.

It also called for comprehensive reforms in the management of detention facilities and the operational procedures of security agencies to prevent a recurrence.

Seconding the motion, Senator Ned Nwoko (APC, Delta North) described the incident as a national tragedy, insisting that the circumstances of the deaths should be examined objectively, irrespective of the alleged activities of the deceased.

He said: “It is a national tragedy when so many young lives are lost under circumstances such as the ones we are discussing.”

Nwoko, who drew parallels with incidents involving young people allegedly engaged in illegal activities in oil-producing communities in the South-South, said the country must apply consistent standards in addressing such cases.

He added: “The fact that some of these young men may have been involved in illegal activities should not mean that their lives are not valued.

“Life is life, regardless of the circumstances. We should be consistent in how we respond to such incidents.”

The Senate also resolved to constitute a delegation, to be led by the President of the Senate or his nominee, to pay a condolence visit to Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, and the bereaved families.

The delegation will comprise relevant senators, particularly those from Niger State and the North-Central zone, and will formally convey the Senate’s condolences and solidarity.

It further directed its relevant committees, particularly those on Interior, Solid Minerals, Human Rights, Police Affairs and Judiciary, to exercise oversight on the implementation of the investigative committee’s recommendations and report progress to the chamber.

In his presentation, Musa said the deaths had left families and communities devastated, underscoring the need for institutional accountability, respect for human dignity and strict adherence to established laws and procedures in the treatment of persons in custody.

He said the implementation of the investigative committee’s recommendations was essential to demonstrating the government’s commitment to protecting the lives and fundamental rights of Nigerians.

During deliberations, Senator Adams Oshiomhole (APC, Edo North) proposed an additional prayer condemning illegal mining and urging traditional rulers, state governments and local government authorities to sensitise their communities against the practice.

Oshiomhole argued that while the Senate was concerned about the deaths, it should also make clear its opposition to illegal mining, which he described as an attempt to divert the country’s mineral resources into private pockets.

The additional prayer was seconded by Senator Simon Lalong (APC, Plateau South).

However, Senator Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi Central), raising a point of order under Order 56 of the Senate Standing Orders, challenged the relevance of the additional prayer to the substantive motion.

Ningi argued that the motion was specifically about the deaths of the 37 miners in NSCDC custody and the need to implement the investigative committee’s recommendations, not illegal mining.

He maintained that the issue was fundamentally about humanity and the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Ruling on the point of order, Senate President Godswill Akpabio upheld Ningi’s objection, effectively dropping the additional prayer.

Akpabio said the Senate’s concern was to ensure justice for the deceased and their families, stressing that the miners were entitled to the presumption of innocence under the law.

He said: “The Nigerian law presumes every person innocent until proven guilty. That is the most important point here.

“The reason the Senate is sympathetic towards the deceased is that they had not been found guilty of any offence. If they had been prosecuted, they would have had the opportunity to defend themselves.”

The Senate President said the deceased had died under tragic and questionable circumstances without being given the opportunity to defend themselves before a competent court.

He added that the ongoing investigation should not be prejudged but stressed that the circumstances of the deaths warranted the Senate’s intervention.

Akpabio said the motion was necessary to bring the incident to national attention, adding that the Senate would continue to monitor efforts to ensure justice for the victims and their families.

The chamber thereafter observed a minute of silence in honour of the 37 deceased miners.