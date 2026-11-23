The Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) PLC, has retained its position as Africa’s only mature inclusive instant payments switch, with its NIBSS Instant Payment (NIP) platform attaining the highest level of inclusivity in the fifth edition of AfricaNenda’s State of Inclusive Instant Payment Systems (SIIPS) in Africa Report.

The SIIPS 2026 Report, titled: “Celebrating Africa’s Growing Instant Payment Ecosystem,” assessed 39 live instant payment systems across the continent, up from 29 systems in 2022 when the first edition was launched. The report evaluates systems along the AfricaNenda Inclusivity Spectrum, from Not Ranked, to Basic, Progressed, and Mature.

While several systems recorded progress, including PesaLink (Kenya), Salone Payment Switch (Sierra Leone) and TCIB (SADC) which graduated from Not Ranked to Basic, and PI-SPI (WAEMU) which launched as a progressed system, NIP remains the only system to achieve Mature inclusivity.

Commenting on the landmark achievement, Premier Oiwoh, Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, NIBSS, stated: “This recognition reaffirms Nigeria’s leadership in building an inclusive, interoperable, and trusted instant payments ecosystem.

‘‘NIP’s Maturity status reflects years of sustained investment in infrastructure, innovation, and collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), banks, fintechs, MFBs, PSSPs and other regulators to ensure that every Nigerian can transact instantly, safely, and affordably.”

He expects Nigerians and users to enjoy even more benefits from the more advanced National Payment Stack (NPS) that is an improvement of the same NIP.

NIP’s sustained Maturity status underscores its depth of functionality, low cost, dispute resolution, broad provider participation, and support for diverse use cases including Person-to-Person (P2P), Person-to-Business (P2B), Business-to-Business (B2B), and government payments, positioning Nigeria at the forefront of Africa’s digital payments transformation.