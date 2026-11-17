By Peter Egwuatu

Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) has acquired a 10% equity stake in the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), a strategic investment that extends the Group’s participation in East Africa and advances its pan-African growth strategy.

The NGX, in a statement stressed that the strategic investment aligns with its priority of building regional leadership through partnerships and African market integration, strengthening its investment presence across West and East Africa.

“This latest development builds on NGX Group’s strategic investment in the Ethiopian Securities Exchange (ESX), further demonstrating the Group’s long-term commitment to participating in the development and growth of African capital market infrastructure” the statement added.

On the strategic rationale, the NGX explained that the acquisition provides it with exposure to one of East Africa’s most established capital markets, broadening its investment portfolio beyond Nigeria and positioning the Group to benefit from the long-term growth of the region’s capital markets and increasing financial integration across the continent.

Commenting on the investment, Alhaji Umaru Kwairanga, Group Chairman, NGX Group, said: “African capital markets are at an inflection point, where integration is moving from aspiration to architecture. Exchange groups that commit patient capital to market infrastructure will help shape how capital flows across the continent. Our investment in the Nairobi Securities Exchange is a disciplined, long-term step in that direction, strengthening the financial linkages between West and East Africa while creating opportunities for sustainable shareholder value.”

Temi Popoola, Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, NGX Group, said: “This investment reflects our strategy to build a more diversified and resilient exchange group with a stronger presence across African markets.

Kenya is a cornerstone of East Africa’s financial ecosystem, and our investment in NSE provides exposure to its long-term growth potential while broadening our sources of investment returns beyond Nigeria. Both markets have already shown what closer collaboration can achieve for issuers and investors and a shareholding relationship gives that collaboration permanence. We remain focused on disciplined capital allocation and investments that deliver sustainable value to our shareholders over the long term.”