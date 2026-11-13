Ngige Trial: Witness testifies on presidential directives

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday continued the trial of former Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, over alleged abuse of office and fraudulent contract awards worth N2.26 billion involving the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

At the resumed proceedings before Justice M.A. Hassan of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja, the commission’s third prosecution witness, Onwusoro Maduka Iheamelam, testified on directives arising from a presidential investigative panel set up to examine the activities of the NSITF under Ngige’s supervision.

The EFCC disclosed this in a post on its X account on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

During cross-examination by defence counsel, P.I.N. Ikwueto, SAN, Iheamelam, a Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, told the court that he was a member of the presidential investigative panel established to investigate the matter.

He said he received a presidential directive to implement the President’s decisions arising from the panel’s findings, including directives relating to the procurement functions and other activities of the NSITF during the period under investigation.

The proceedings also featured an exchange between prosecution and defence counsel over access to the witness’s statements.

Defence counsel requested that the prosecution produce the original copies of the witness’s statements for examination.

However, prosecution counsel, Sylvanus Tahir, SAN, objected, arguing that the defence should formally apply for Certified True Copies (CTCs) of the documents if it wished to obtain them.

Ngige is facing an eight-count charge filed by the EFCC, bordering on alleged abuse of office and fraudulent contract awards valued at N2,261,722,535.84.

The allegations relate to contracts awarded during his tenure as Minister of Labour and Employment and his supervision of the NSITF.

Following Thursday’s proceedings, Justice Hassan adjourned the case until February 9, 10 and 11, 2027, for continuation of trial.