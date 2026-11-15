NGE demands release of detained investigative journalist, Ojukwu

Eze Anaba, President, the Nigerian Guild of Editors

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has condemned the arrest, detention and prosecution of Daniel Ojukwu, an investigative journalist with the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), demanding his immediate release on bail.

The Guild also called for a review of the criminal charges against Ojukwu and FIJ founder, Fisayo Soyombo, warning that the prosecution could undermine press freedom and discourage investigative journalism in Nigeria.

Ojukwu is currently being held at the Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja, after being arraigned on a 12-count charge bordering on alleged cyberstalking and criminal defamation.

In a statement dated November 15 and signed by its President, Eze Anaba, and General Secretary, Onuoha Ukeh, the NGE said it was alarmed that a journalist was facing criminal prosecution over reports raising questions about the expenditure of public funds by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals.

The Guild said Ojukwu’s investigation reportedly exposed an alleged payment of more than ₦147 million, approximately $109,000, to an Abuja-based restaurant for the construction of classrooms and a skills acquisition centre at a primary school in Lagos.

According to the NGE, the investigation raised questions about the existence of the projects, as well as the capacity and track record of the company involved in the contract.

It described the issues raised by the investigation as legitimate matters of public accountability that deserved transparent answers rather than the prosecution of the journalist who brought them to public attention.

The Guild expressed particular concern that Ojukwu had been remanded in prison despite pleading not guilty to the charges, while his bail application, initially scheduled for November 12, was adjourned until December 1.

It said the resort to arrest, detention and criminal prosecution over journalistic work raised concerns about the commitment of authorities to press freedom, freedom of expression and Nigerians’ constitutional right to information.

The NGE recalled its opposition to the alleged use of cybersecurity laws by the police and other security agencies to harass, intimidate and bully journalists.

“Investigative journalism is not a crime. Asking questions about public expenditure is not cyberstalking. Demanding accountability from public officials is not defamation,” the Guild said.

It maintained that public office holders must be open to scrutiny over their management of public resources, adding that journalists should not face threats of arrest, prosecution or imprisonment for reporting alleged irregularities.

While acknowledging the right of individuals to seek legal redress over publications they consider injurious to their reputation, the Guild warned against using such rights to intimidate journalists or suppress legitimate investigations.

The organisation also warned that Ojukwu’s continued detention could have a chilling effect on investigative journalism, sending a message to journalists that scrutinising public expenditure could expose them to prosecution and imprisonment.

Citing Sections 39 and 22 of the 1999 Constitution, the NGE said freedom of expression and the responsibility of the media to hold government accountable must be respected and upheld.

The Guild consequently demanded Ojukwu’s immediate release on bail pending the determination of the charges, an end to intimidation and harassment of journalists, and transparent investigation and prosecution of allegations involving the misuse of public funds.

It also called for a review of the charges against Ojukwu and Soyombo, taking into consideration constitutional guarantees of press freedom and the public interest served by investigative journalism.

The NGE further urged the police and other law enforcement agencies to stop abusing cybersecurity laws and refrain from deploying criminal legislation to settle disputes arising from legitimate journalistic investigations.

It called on the judiciary to protect fundamental rights and ensure that judicial processes were not used to silence critical voices.

“The Guild will not stand by while freedom of the press is eroded through intimidation, harassment and the misuse of the criminal justice system,” the statement added.