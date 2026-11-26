New York and New Jersey have declared states of emergency as a powerful storm swept across the United States East Coast on Thursday, disrupting holiday celebrations, air travel and electricity supply.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s office announced the emergency on Wednesday, covering southern parts of the state, including New York City and Long Island.

Authorities warned that damaging winds and heavy rainfall could cause power outages, hazardous travel conditions and coastal flooding in New York City and parts of Long Island.

The storm forced organisers of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City to postpone the annual event until Saturday, while officials in Philadelphia cancelled their street parade and replaced it with a live television broadcast.

More than 70 million people across areas stretching from Georgia to Massachusetts were under wind alerts, with gusts of between 50 and 70 miles per hour forecast in some locations, according to ABC News.

In Ocean City, Maryland, strong winds reportedly tore the roof off a building on Thursday morning, according to local police.

Forecasters warned of moderate to major coastal flooding from Virginia to New York, saying rising water levels could isolate some neighbourhoods and make roads impassable.

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill also declared a statewide emergency, while authorities in Atlantic City urged residents in flood-prone areas to leave voluntarily.

The storm caused widespread power outages, with about 563,000 utility customers across the country without electricity as of 11am local time on Thursday, according to PowerOutage.us figures reported by Axios. Virginia and Missouri were among the hardest-hit states.

Air travel was also affected, with FlightAware recording 844 flight cancellations and 596 delays on Thursday for flights within, into or out of the United States.

The National Weather Service warned that strong winds, poor visibility and turbulence could affect flights at airports in the eastern US into Friday morning.

Airlines, including American, Delta, Southwest and United, offered free rebooking on some routes.

Meanwhile, parts of Missouri and western Tennessee experienced snowfall, with up to 14 inches reported near Kellogg, Missouri, southeast of St. Louis, according to The Weather Channel.

On the West Coast, strong winds and unusually high tides caused flooding in parts of coastal California and damaged a municipal pier in Pacifica. Marin County officials also issued an evacuation warning for beachfront properties in Stinson Beach.

In South Florida, the National Weather Service in Miami said conditions were becoming drier following heavy rainfall earlier in the week, although minor to moderate coastal flooding remained possible around high tide on Thursday.