By Edwin Philip, Lafia

The new Commissioner of Police in Nasarawa State, Sheikh Mohammed Danko, has warned officers and personnel against intimidation, extortion, unlawful detention and abuse of police authority.

Danko, who has assumed duty as the 32nd commissioner of police in the state, said the police uniform represented a responsibility to serve the public and not a licence to operate above the law.

He replaces Muhammed Shettima Jauro, who has been elevated to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police.

Addressing journalists at the command headquarters in Lafia, Danko said his administration would not tolerate corruption, excessive use of force, harassment or any misuse of police authority.

He said: “Any officer found engaging in misconduct, political partisanship, corruption, or abuse of power will face immediate and appropriate disciplinary and legal actions.”

The commissioner said complaints against police personnel would be treated seriously and thoroughly reviewed through the appropriate channels.

He added that officers found culpable would be held accountable, irrespective of their positions, while personnel who discharged their duties honourably would receive the command’s support.

Danko also cautioned political actors against using their offices or influence to intimidate citizens, provoke violence, obstruct lawful police duties or shield individuals from accountability.

He directed officers to remain professional and non-partisan, warning against political pressure and private interests that could compromise their responsibilities.

On security, the commissioner warned criminal elements involved in kidnapping, armed robbery, drug trafficking, cult-related activities and other violent crimes that the command would respond through intelligence-led and lawful operations.

He also warned individuals providing shelter, weapons, information or other support to criminal networks that they could face the full weight of the law.

Danko called for greater cooperation between the police and residents, urging community leaders, traditional institutions, youth groups and business owners to report suspicious activities through appropriate channels.

He said public cooperation was essential to effective policing and reaffirmed the command’s commitment to protecting residents, enforcing the law impartially and strengthening public confidence across the state.

The commissioner also advised residents against taking the law into their own hands or confronting suspects, warning that such actions could endanger lives and jeopardise investigations.