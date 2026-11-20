*The new feature allows users to buy and sell currencies with other users on the Nefer platform, with funds held in escrow during transactions.

Nefer Remittance, a financial technology company facilitating payments and currency exchange between Nigeria and Canada, has introduced Nefer Marketplace, a new feature that enables users to buy and sell currencies directly with one another within its platform.

The launch addresses a familiar challenge for Nigerians who regularly need foreign currencies for international payments, education, business transactions, travel and other financial commitments: finding reliable people to exchange money with.

For many users, peer-to-peer currency exchange has traditionally happened through WhatsApp groups, social media communities and personal referrals. While these informal networks may offer access to buyers and sellers, they often lack structured transaction processes, adequate accountability and mechanisms for resolving disputes when transactions go wrong.

Nefer Marketplace seeks to provide an alternative by bringing peer-to-peer currency trading into a structured digital environment.

Unlike informal arrangements where buyers and sellers transfer funds directly to one another, Nefer Marketplace incorporates an escrow mechanism. Funds are held by Nefer during the transaction, providing an additional layer of protection while the parties complete the exchange in accordance with the platform’s transaction process.

This means users do not have to rely solely on personal trust or the promises of an unknown seller when arranging a currency exchange.

Making Currency Exchange More Accessible

The introduction of Marketplace builds on Nefer’s existing services, which help customers move money between Nigeria and Canada.

Through the Nefer app, users can maintain Naira and Canadian dollar wallets, convert Naira to Canadian dollars and make payments for different international needs, including Canadian school fees and vehicle-related transactions.

With Marketplace, Nefer is extending this experience by giving users another way to access currency through peer-to-peer trading.

For Nigerians who frequently make payments in Canada, including car importers, students, parents and businesses, access to a reliable currency exchange option can make a significant difference to how they manage their international financial commitments.

Beyond Informal Currency Trading

The growth of digital communities has made it easier for people to find individuals willing to exchange currencies. However, accessibility does not always translate to security.

Transactions arranged through informal groups can leave participants exposed to failed transfers, unresponsive counterparties and difficulties establishing accountability.

By introducing an escrow-supported marketplace within its app, Nefer is bringing greater structure to a process that has largely operated through informal networks.

The company believes that peer-to-peer currency exchange should offer more than access to another person willing to trade. It should also provide a clear transaction process and a mechanism for handling funds while an exchange is being completed.